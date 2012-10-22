* Investors turning attention toward earnings season
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.38 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.62 pct
By Noe Torres and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Latin American
stocks fell on Monday as weak bank earnings weighed in Brazil
while Mexican stocks dipped amid concerns that recent and
upcoming earnings may not justify record prices.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
0.36 percent as Mexican stocks fell for a second straight
session after hitting a record high last week.
"The local market had risen a lot and reports here have been
good, but not enough to justify the prices that they have, so it
is natural to see some profit taking," said Gerardo Roman, head
of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.
Shares in Alfa slipped 2.44 percent, pulling back
further from an all-time high hit last week after the
conglomerate announced earnings and news it planned to refinance
$1 billion in debt.
Mexico has been supported by signs of faster growth in its
top trading partner, the United States, and data on Monday
showed Mexican retail sales in August were stronger than
expected.
Mexico-dedicated stock funds saw their biggest inflows in
more than a year last week, according to data collected by EPFR
Global. Local earnings, the bulk of which come out this week,
will need to be strong to justify record levels, analysts said.
"If results are below expectations, investors could opt to
take profits," strategists at HSBC wrote in a note.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.62 percent to 42,122.25
points.
Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa
shed 1 percent ahead of its earnings this week. Femsa has
tripled in price since the end of 2008, outperforming Mexico's
benchmark index, which has not quite doubled in that period.
Plastic pipe maker Mexichem dipped 1.1 percent
ahead of third-quarter results. It is expected to post a surge
in earnings and a more than 60 percent jump in sales as it
consolidates recent acquisitions from a global buying spree.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.38
percent to 58,700.30.
Shares in lender Banco Bradesco fell 1.24 percent
after the company reported declining net interest income and
profitability indicators as well as sluggish loan growth during
the third quarter.
"Banks have been affected by the reduction in spreads and
fees, non-performing loans and smaller profit margins," said
Ariovaldo Santos, a stock trading manager at brokerage H.Commcor
in Sao Paulo. "Results were reasonable but people were looking
for more and are getting out."
Card payment processor Cielo lost 4.52 percent
after a local newspaper reported on Monday that Brazil's
government will press card payment processors to charge less for
clearing transactions.
Offsetting losses, steelmaker Usiminas rose 2.9
percent helped by firmer steel prices in top consumer China.
Chile's IPSA index lost 0.53 percent as retailer
Cencosud shed 3.65 percent.
Shares in Cencosud have fallen nearly 10 percent in three
days, after the company said on Friday that it will propose a
capital increase and bond issue to buy French retailer
Carrefour's Colombian assets.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-
Latest change ate %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,712.44 -0.36 3.06
Brazil Bovespa 58,700.30 -0.38 3.43
Mexico IPC 42,122.25 -0.62 13.61
Chile IPSA 4,242.97 -0.53 1.57
Chile IGPA 20,794.90 -0.37 3.30
Argentina MerVal 2,457.16 1.19 -0.22
Colombia IGBC 14,928.39 0.53 17.86
Peru IGRA 21,402.98 -0.19 9.91
Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0 220.15
(Writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler)