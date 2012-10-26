* U.S. Q3 GDP data slightly better than forecast * Vale shares drive Bovespa losses after recent jump * Brazil Bovespa loses 0.39 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.15 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 26 Latin American stocks were mixed on Friday as a slight improvement in U.S. economic growth failed to offset profit-taking in Brazilian shares. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.18 percent to 3,682.10 and was on track to close the session with a 1 percent weekly loss, its worst in a month. Profit taking in mining firm Vale after its biggest jump in six months on Thursday drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth loss of the week. Telecommunications firm America Movil supported Mexico's bourse. Data on Friday showed U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter at a slightly faster than expected pace, as a late burst in consumer spending offset cutbacks in investment. The news did little to boost global markets, though, as investors braced for a further wave of disappointing corporate earnings, which have weighed on global stock indices in recent sessions. "Despite the good U.S. GDP numbers, the risk aversion due to recent earnings reports are limiting gains," said Newton Rosa, chief economist with SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Bovespa slipped for the sixth day in seven, losing 0.39 percent to 57,613.12 as profit-takers took advantage of Thursday's gains, the index's best in two weeks. Still, the Bovespa is on track to close the week with an over 2 percent loss. Vale, the world's largest producer of iron-ore, fell 1 percent after the shares leapt the previous session when the company said it was scaling back some large investments following weak third-quarter earnings. PDG Realty, one of Brazil's largest homebuilders, fell 2.5 percent, while rival MRV Engenharia dropped 2.2 percent. "It may be due to investors preparing for third-quarter results, as the market has returned to a negative outlook on the sector's earnings," said Gustavo Mendonça, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose their most in over a month on investor optimism that the company would present strong third-quarter earnings results after market close on Friday. Mexico's IPC index rose for the second session in three, adding 0.15 percent to 41,941.76. Still, the index is set to close the week with a 1 percent loss, its worst weekly performance in eight. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 0.78 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte weighed, falling 1 percent. Mexico's central bank held benchmark interest rates at 4.5 percent on Friday, as expected, but warned it could tighten monetary policy soon if inflation shocks persist. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight session as Banco de Chile failed to offset losses by conglomerate AntarChile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1408 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,682.10 -0.18 2.4 Brazil Bovespa 57,613.12 -0.39 1.51 Mexico IPC 41,941.76 0.15 13.12 Chile IPSA 4,228.87 -0.17 1.23 Chile IGPA 20,750.98 -0.13 3.09 Argentina MerVal 2,375.17 -0.05 -3.55 Colombia IGBC 15,117.61 0.14 19.36 Peru IGRA 21,034.27 0.11 8.02 Venezuela IBC 360,028.78 0 207.62