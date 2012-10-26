* U.S. 3rd qtr GDP data slightly better than forecast
* Vale shares drive Bovespa losses after recent jump
* Brazil Bovespa loses 0.97 pct, Mexico IPC down pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Latin American
stocks fell on Friday to notch their worst weekly result in a
month as a slight improvement in U.S. economic growth failed to
offset profit-taking in Brazilian shares.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.27 percent to 3,678.78 on Friday, bringing the week to a 1
percent loss, the weakest performance in a month.
Profit-taking in mining firm Vale, one day after
its biggest jump in six months, drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index to its fourth loss of the week. Telecommunications
firm America Movil supported Mexico's bourse.
The U.S. government on Friday reported third-quarter
economic growth that came in slightly stronger than expected, as
a late burst in consumer spending offset cutbacks in business
investment.
The news did little to boost global markets, though, as
investors braced for a further wave of disappointing corporate
earnings, which have weighed on global stock indexes in recent
sessions.
"The corporate results are showing the fragility of global
economic growth," said economist Rodrigo Melo from asset
management firm Maua Sekular in Sao Paulo, adding that the
volatility was sapping appetite for stocks.
Brazil's Bovespa slipped for the sixth day in seven, losing
0.97 percent to 57,276.81 on profit-taking a day after the
index's best day in two weeks. For the week, the Bovespa lost
more than 2 percent.
Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore,
fell 0.69 percent. The shares had jumped on Thursday after the
company said it was scaling back some large investments and
would sell underperforming assets to boost profits.
PDG Realty, one of Brazil's largest homebuilders,
fell 3.35 percent, while rival MRV Engenharia dropped
3.81 percent.
"It may be due to investors preparing for third-quarter
results, as the market has returned to a negative outlook on the
sector's earnings," said Gustavo Mendonça, an economist with
Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
rose on investor optimism that the company would
report strong third-quarter earnings results after market close
on Friday.
The company, however, reported a 12 percent fall in profits
after the market closed, despite being granted its first
wholesale fuel-price increase in six years in June.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the fifth session in six,
losing 0.1 percent to 41,836.92.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 0.6 percent, contributing the
most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte
fell 1.18 percent.
Mexico's central bank held benchmark interest rates at 4.5
percent on Friday, as expected, but warned it could tighten
monetary policy soon if inflation shocks persist.
Chile's IPSA index added 0.34 percent to 4,250.4.
Empresas Copec rose 1.35 percent, while conglomerate
AntarChile lost 1.95 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2209 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,678.78 -0.27 2.12
Brazil Bovespa 57,276.81 -0.97 0.92
Mexico IPC 41,836.92 -0.1 12.84
Chile IPSA 4,250.40 0.34 1.74
Chile IGPA 20,835.73 0.28 3.51
Argentina MerVal 2,380.33 0.16 -3.34
Colombia IGBC 15,142.48 0.31 19.55
Peru IGRA 20,968.79 -0.2 7.68
Venezuela IBC 359,892.72 -0.04 207.51