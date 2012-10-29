* Petrobras 3rd quarter results well below expectations
* Trading volume low due to Sandy
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.17 pct, Mexico's IPC flat
By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Latin American
stocks fell on Monday the as shares of regional oil company
Petrobras weighed on Brazil's Bovespa following weaker than
expected third-quarter results.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
the second straight session, losing 0.4 percent to 3,664.23. The
index has hovered between 3,640 and 3,760 throughout October.
Nonetheless, it has risen more than 4 percent since the
beginning of September.
Trading volumes across the region were low, with stock
markets in New York closed due the impending arrival of
hurricane Sandy.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.17
percent to 57,176.58 points to its lowest level in nearly eight
weeks.
Petrobras preferred shares slid 3.39 percent to
21.35 reais after the state-controlled oil company reported
lower-than-expected third-quarter income late on Friday.
Petrobras said its quarterly profit fell as refining unit
losses rose, a surprise result after being granted its first
wholesale fuel-price increase in six years in June. Fears about
declining output and doubts about the viability of a
government-sanctioned fuel increase, also drove losses.
"The market is being pressured by Petrobras shares after the
earnings," said Debora Morsch, a partner at Zenith Asset
Management in Porto Alegre. "It's tough because fuel prices are
controlled and the government can't raise them because inflation
is at the limit. I would stay away from the stock for now and
wait for a better price."
The shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's
second-largest airline, slipped 0.59 percent after a local
newspaper reported on Monday that the company plans to continue
reducing domestic flights into 2013 and focus on expanding
international flights, especially to the United States.
Fibria, the world's largest producer of
eucalyptus pulp, gained 2.26 percent after the company on Monday
reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
20 percent from a year earlier.
Brazil's Bovespa has suffered as weaker-than-expected
corporate earnings both domestically and abroad dampened
investor optimism over a global economic recovery.
"With the situation in Europe still complicated, and
uncertainty over elections in the U.S., we will continue to
hover around these levels and could fall even more," Morsch
said, adding that she sees the Bovespa dipping below 55,000
points by the end of the year.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight
session, dipping 0.05 percent to 41,817.11, with trading volume
at its lowest since early September.
"The market's dead," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at
the Multivalores brokerage in Mexico City. "We haven't seen much
volume over the last few weeks, despite some good results that
could have driven the market."
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.3 percent, while
copper miner Grupo Mexico fell 0.24 percent.
Banking group Banorte lost 1.09 percent.
Chile's IPSA index traded nearly flat at 4,257.51,
with gains by retailer Falabella offsetting losses by
Antar Chile.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2128 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,664.23 -0.4
Brazil Bovespa 57,176.58 -0.17
Mexico IPC 41,817.11 -0.05
Chile IPSA 4,257.51 0.17
Chile IGPA 20,864.19 0.14
Argentina MerVal 2,332.80 -1.99
Colombia IGBC 15,115.10 -0.18
Peru IGRA 20,918.60 -0.24
Venezuela IBC 359,817.94 -0.02
(Reporting by Asher Levine, Gabriel Stargardter. Editing by
Andre Grenon)