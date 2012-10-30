* Storm keeps markets shut in New York, volumes light

* Local shares advance on European corporate earnings

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.65 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.25 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday after positive earnings results from European corporations calmed investor nerves over a global economic slowdown, though volume was low after Hurricane Sandy kept New York markets closed.

The MSCI Latin American stock index recovered the previous session's losses, rising 0.4 percent to 3,678.72 and crossing above its 50-day simple moving average, a level that has supported the index since early September.

Shares of the most widely-traded commodities firms drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its first gain in three sessions, while telecoms firm America Movil supported Mexico's IPC index.

Stocks rose in choppy trading as local markets tracked European bourses higher, with strong earnings results from lender Deutsche Bank and oil firm BP boosting sentiment.

A decision by Japan's central bank on Tuesday to increase its monetary stimulus program also supported shares, analysts said, though uncertainty over how and when U.S. markets would open following the storm kept many investors at bay.

"Nothing is keeping us from accompanying the European markets today, but we will deal with more volatility and little consistency through the session," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo.

He said that the portfolio rebalancing typically seen at the end of the month will lead to very volatile trading when U.S. markets reopen and trading volumes recover.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.65 percent to 57,548.43.

Shares of OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 2.82 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while state-controlled rival Petrobras added 1 percent.

Shares of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA, the investment holding company that controls Brazil's largest private sector bank, rose 1 percent after the company approved a plan to buy as many as 70 million common and 240 million preferred shares, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Brazil's Bovespa is down nearly 3 percent this month as concerns over corporate earnings both at home and abroad leave investors sour on local stocks. Concern over Europe's debt troubles and the possibility that U.S. policymakers will fail to avert a so-called "fiscal cliff," leading to automatic spending cuts and tax increases has also weighed on sentiment.

"The Bovespa will continue hovering at this level for now until we get some more definition on Spain, Greece and the fiscal cliff, which are all preventing markets from advancing more," Varejao added.

Mexico's IPC index rose its most in two weeks, adding 0.25 percent to 41,921.21.

Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 0.72 percent, while those of bottling firm Femsa climbed 0.47 percent.

Chile's IPSA index gained for the third straight session, rising 0.16 percent to 4,264.12 as shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich advanced 0.3 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1340 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,678.72 0.4 1.72

Brazil Bovespa 57,548.43 0.65 1.40

Mexico IPC 41,921.21 0.25 13.06

Chile IPSA 4,264.12 0.16 2.07

Chile IGPA 20,890.51 0.13 3.78

Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00

Colombia IGBC 14,970.77 -0.95 18.20

Peru IGRA 20,936.08 0.08 7.51

Venezuela IBC 359,817.94 0 207.44

(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)