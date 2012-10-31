* Storm keeps markets shut in New York, volumes light * Local shares advance on European corporate earnings * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.89 pct, Mexico IPC dips 0.52 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 30 Latin American stocks traded mixed on Tuesday amid low volume as many traders waited for Wall Street to reopen on Wednesday after being shut for two days due to Hurricane Sandy. The MSCI Latin American stock index edged up 0.22 percent as rising commodities stocks in Brazil offset losses in Mexican bottler Femsa. Still, analysts saw little to read in the movements as volume in Brazil, Latin America's biggest stock market, fell to its lowest in about three months. "Without the reference of New York, the market was once again very weak," said analyst John Peter Brugger at Leme Investimentos. Brazilian stocks rose in choppy trading, tracking European bourses higher after strong earnings results from lender Deutsche Bank and oil firm BP boosting sentiment. A decision by Japan's central bank on Tuesday to increase its monetary stimulus program also supported shares, analysts said. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.89 percent to 57,683.76. Shares of OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 3.69 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while state-controlled rival Petrobras added 0.84 percent. Shares of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA, the investment holding company that controls Brazil's largest private sector bank, rose 1.01 percent after the company approved a plan to buy as many as 70 million common and 240 million preferred shares, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. Brazil's Bovespa is down about 2.5 percent this month as concerns over corporate earnings both at home and abroad leave investors sour on local stocks. Concern over Europe's debt troubles and the possibility that U.S. policymakers will fail to avert a so-called "fiscal cliff," leading to automatic spending cuts and tax increases has also weighed on sentiment. "The Bovespa will continue hovering at this level for now until we get some more definition on Spain, Greece and the fiscal cliff, which are all preventing markets from advancing more," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.52 percent as shares in bottling firm Femsa fell 1.44 percent. The stock has been slipping off a record high hit earlier this month. Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.08 percent as a 0.82 percent gain in retailer Falabella was offset by a 0.78 percent loss in shares of bank Santander Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,672.11 0.22 1.94 Brazil Bovespa 57,683.76 0.89 1.64 Mexico IPC 41,599.00 -0.52 12.19 Chile IPSA 4,260.78 0.08 1.99 Chile IGPA 20,884.54 0.1 3.75 Argentina MerVal 2,320.57 -0.52 -5.77 Colombia IGBC 14,861.28 -1.68 17.33 Peru IGRA 20,952.40 0.16 7.60 Venezuela IBC 359,834.34 0 207.46