* China manufacturing PMI points to recovery
* U.S. consumer confidence at highest in 4 years
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.3 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Latin American stocks rose on
Thursday as positive data in the United States and China boosted
investor confidence in a recovery of the world's largest
economies, fueling appetite for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
the most in a week, adding 0.65 percent to 3,670.90.
Banks and miners helped Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
partially recover from the previous session's losses,
though steelmakers weighed. Cement maker Cemex
helped Mexico's IPC index rise for a second day.
Shares gained after China's manufacturing purchasing
managers' index rose above the 50-point line that divides
expansion from decline in October, suggesting fourth-quarter
growth in Brazil's biggest trading partner may pick up.
U.S. data also boosted local shares after U.S. consumer
confidence rose in October to its highest in more than four
years and a survey of U.S. manufacturing conditions rose in
September to hit its best levels since May.
"While it's still not a clear trend, it seems like the worst
is past us and that helps support slightly better prices for
risk assets," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its
biggest daily gain in a week, rising 1.18 percent to 57,739.61.
Preferred shares of Vale <VALE5.SA, the world's largest
producer of iron ore and a key supplier to China, rose 1.5
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Itaú
Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose
2.2 percent.
Shares of Gerdau SA, the world's second-biggest
maker of long steel products, fell 0.5 percent after the company
said it will review its 10.3 billion real ($5.1 billion)
five-year investment plan in light of global economic
uncertainty and slumping profits.
Rival steelmaker Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA
slipped 0.6 percent after the company missed analysts' estimates
for third-quarter profit due to a jump in financial expenses and
costs.
Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, rose 1.6 percent
after the company said it expects its leverage ratio to decline
by year-end following a bigger-than-expected loss for the third
quarter.
Mills in Brazil are suffering their worst crisis in years as
the effect of a strong local currency and rising imports in the
aftermath of the 2008 global economic crisis have hampered their
ability to stay competitive.
Analysts said trading volume in the Bovespa remained low on
Thursday, as a national holiday will keep markets closed on
Friday when monthly payrolls data is expected to be released in
the United States.
"The market is waiting for the U.S. payroll data to lend a
better outlook for investments in local stocks," said Raffi
Dokuzian of CGD Securities in Sao Paulo. "It's an important data
point and no one wants to risk being positioned beforehand."
Mexico's IPC index rose for the second straight day,
adding 0.3 percent to 41,745.67.
Shares of cement maker Cemex climbed 1.43 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while food producer
Grupo Bimbo rose 2 percent.
Chile's bourse was closed for a national holiday on
Thursday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1506 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,673.70 0.72 1.25
Brazil Bovespa 57,739.61 1.18 1.74
Mexico IPC 41,745.67 0.3 12.59
Chile IPSA 4,266.35 Closed 2.13
Chile IGPA 20,910.93 0.13 3.88
Argentina MerVal 2,345.25 0.94 -4.77
Colombia IGBC 14,714.29 -0.45 16.17
Peru IGRA 20,789.41 -0.78 6.76
Venezuela IBC 360,114.13 0 207.69