By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Latin American stocks slid by the most in over two weeks on Wednesday as investors turned their attention away from U.S. elections and toward the ongoing fiscal problems plaguing the euro zone and the United States.

The MSCI Latin American stock index shed 1.37 percent, with commodities firms driving Brazil's Bovespa index to its biggest loss in two weeks and telecoms firm America Movil weighing on Mexico's bourse .

Profit-taking led shares lower in early trading on Wednesday, a day after investors betting on a swift conclusion to the U.S. presidential election drove Latin American stocks to their highest level in two weeks.

Lingering fears over a stalemate in the tightly-contested race were assuaged with the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama to a second term, though investors remain focused on the impending fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts that could throw the world's largest economy back into recession.

"What markets feared more than anything else was stalemate, particularly in the context of the fiscal cliff," said Neil Shearing, Chief Emerging Markets Economist with Capital Economics in London. "Since then we've had weak data out of Europe and that has seemed to take the shine off the market."

Investors remained cautious Wednesday after data showed German industrial output fell more than expected in September, while Greece's parliament prepared to vote on a controversial round of spending cuts and tax hikes, approval of which is crucial to unlocking fresh international aid.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.29 percent to 58,694.06 points. A technical momentum indicator approached a "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting stocks may fall further in coming sessions.

"Volatility will likely persist in the Bovespa as the probable fight over the fiscal cliff will be ugly for markets," said Marc Sauerman, a manager with JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil.

Shares of the most widely-traded commodities firms weighed heavily on the Bovespa, with shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale down 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

BM&FBovespa SA, the world's third-largest exchange, fell 1.9 percent after the company missed third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, with revenue down for the first time this year and expenses rising more than expected.

Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.5 percent to 41,510.33, a level it has not closed below in nearly a month.

Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.43 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while those of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte lost 0.8 percent.

Shares of Cemex, one of the world's top cement makers, fell 0.9 percent. The company said on Tuesday that it had raised about $1.1 billion by selling a bigger-than-expected stake of its Latam unit in a Colombian initial public offering.

Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.51 percent to 4,253.81 as shares of electricity generator Endesa Chile and parent company Enersis fell 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Endesa Chile's third-quarter net profit plummeted 44.2 percent from the year-earlier period on lower sales prices and higher costs, the company said on Tuesday.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1449 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct

Latest change change MSCI Latam 3,661.08 -1.37 3.05

Brazil Bovespa 58,694.06 -1.29 3.42

Mexico IPC 41,510.33 -0.5 11.96

Chile IPSA 4,253.81 -0.51 1.83

Chile IGPA 20,872.70 -0.38 3.69

Argentina MerVal 2,378.52 -0.68 -3.42

Colombia IGBC 14,240.34 -0.62 12.43

Peru IGRA 20,932.73 -0.01 7.49

Venezuela IBC 359,641.09 1.13 207.29

(Reporting by Asher Levine, editing by Gary Crosse)