* Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa buoys Bovespa * Government moves rattle Brazil's electric sector * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.74 pct, Mexico's IPC rises 0.54 pct By Danielle Assalve and Lorena Segura SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Latin American stocks rose from an intra-day two-month low on Tuesday to end the day up as Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa lifted trading in the region's largest economy. Brazil's Bovespa gained 0.74 percent to 57,486.07, while Mexico's IPC rose 0.54 percent to 41,078.50, its second day of gains after a five-day losing streak. The MSCI Latin American stock index traded flat at 3,584.38. The index has lost 1.6 percent since the beginning of November. Early trading suffered from news that officials from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund publicly disagreed over the way Greece would reduce its heavy debt burden. But some of that pressure was relieved after a German newspaper said Berlin was working on a single aid package of more than 44 billion euros ($55.9 billion) to cover Greek debt repayments this year. "I think the market is speculating," said Javier Benavides, a trader at the Base brokerage in Mexico City. "The news from Greece is still bad, the fiscal cliff, too, but we already knew about these risks so there's no new bad news, just speculation about old bad news." Homebuilder Gafisa, whose profit was nearly wiped out in the third quarter because of canceled sales in its low-income Tenda division, announced it would hold new low-income projects until they are entirely clear of clients' credit risk, removing a significant drag on this year's revenue. The market looked favorably on the announcement, with shares ending the day up 6.32 percent. Fellow homebuilder MRV Engenharia also rose, adding 5.32 percent, despite a Reuters analyst survey on Monday, which pointed to tough times for Brazil's construction sector. Electric utilities posted some of the biggest swings on the index as the government's expanding role in the sector continued to rattle a conservative industry. Shares of power company Cteep reached their biggest daily high in four years, rising 9.93 percent after the company said on Monday that its board recommended against renewing an expiring concession to transmit power, rejecting a government plan to lower electricity costs to spur economic growth. State-led power company Eletrobras jumped 1.54 percent. Nonetheless, investors are concerned the company will be forced to accept concession renewals at sharply lower tariffs, already below those charged by private-sector competitors. "I see very difficult days ahead for the company if it renews the concessions," said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho e Associados in Rio de Janeiro. "The problem is that Eletrobras' controlling shareholder is the government. It can go to Eletrobras and say 'You are going to renew those concessions because I said so.'" Mexico's IPC index added 0.54 percent led by shares of bottler Femsa, which rose 1.63 percent. The company announced last week that it would diversify its operations by buying a 75 percent stake in drug store chain YZA. Chile's IPSA index slid for the fifth straight session, losing 0.41 percent to trade at a six-week low of 4,207.11. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2328 GMT: Stock indexes Latest % change MSCI LatAm 3,584.38 0.09 Brazil Bovespa 57,486.07 0.74 Mexico IPC 41,078.50 0.54 Chile IPSA 4,207.11 -0.41 Chile IGPA 20,630.11 -0.3 Argentina MerVal 2,354.05 -1.68 Colombia IGBC 14,164.77 -0.98 Peru IGRA 21,067.94 0.04 Venezuela IBC 371,917.66 1.06