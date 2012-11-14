* Anti-austerity strikes in Europe rattle investors * Brazil economic activity slips for first month since March * Bovespa falls 1.46 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Nov 14 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday as a wave of anti-austerity strikes in Europe and weaker economic data in Brazil weighed on the outlook for global growth. The MSCI Latin American stock index returned the previous session's gains, losing 0.98 percent to 3,549.21. Commodities firms drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fifth decline in six sessions, while bottling firm Femsa weighed on Mexico's bourse. Risk appetite fell as millions of workers across Europe protested against the spending cuts and tax hikes policymakers have enacted to help tackle the region's debt crisis. Adding to concerns that a global economic recovery could face hurdles, data on Wednesday showed that economic activity in Brazil contracted in September for the first time since March. Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil, called it a "gradual weakening of the economy" and said the "optimistic outlook is not necessarily being confirmed." Most analysts see the Brazilian economy recovering to about 4 percent growth in 2013 after a year of non-stop fiscal and monetary stimulus. Sand said that if those measures "aren't having the effect they were designed to have, we could find ourselves in a very challenging environment." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 1.46 percent to 56,644.08, a level it has not closed below since early September. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics approached a "bullish cross" in oversold territory however, suggesting shares may rise in coming days. Shares of widely-traded commodities firms Vale and Petrobras slipped 2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, contributing most to the index's loss. Shares of JBS SA rose 2.9 percent after the world's biggest beef producer said on Wednesday it will open six new slaughterhouses to increase its production capacity in Brazil by 15 percent in the coming months. The company also posted a third-quarter profit driven by its strong Brazilian cattle business and recovering U.S. poultry operations. Airline Gol rose 1.8 percent after the company said on Wednesday that it will structure its Smiles customer loyalty program as a separate business unit by the end of the year and decide on a possible public listing of the division in April or May. Units in BTG Pactual Group slipped 1.6 percent. The ability of Latin America's largest independent investment bank to consistently chalk up healthy profits in a tough market is debunking the "myth" among some investors that its business model is inherently unstable, BTG Pactual's Chief Executive André Esteves said on Tuesday. Brazil's stock market will be closed on Thursday for a national holiday, reopening on Friday. "The expectation is that we'll have a very tepid session considering we have a lot of uncertainty and investors would rather not leave themselves exposed," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-day rally, returning 0.1 percent to 41,036.52. Bottling group Femsa lost 0.8 percent, contributing most to the index's loss, while mining firm Grupo Mexico slipped 0.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index dropped for a sixth straight session, losing 0.12 percent to 4,202.08, its lowest level since late September. The Chilean central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 5.0 percent on Tuesday, as expected, for the tenth consecutive month. Retailer Falabella lost 1 percent, contributing most to the index's loss, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich shed 0.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,549.21 -0.98 -0.5 Brazil Bovespa 56,644.08 -1.46 -0.19 Mexico IPC 41,036.52 -0.1 10.68 Chile IPSA 4,202.08 -0.12 0.59 Chile IGPA 20,599.70 -0.15 2.33 Argentina MerVal 2,348.69 -0.22 -4.63 Colombia IGBC 14,073.43 -0.64 11.11 Peru IGRA 21,024.94 -0.2 7.97 Venezuela IBC 371,977.47 0.02 217.83