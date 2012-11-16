* U.S. budget talks, European recession batter confidence * Brazil's Bovespa drops 2 pct after national holiday * Mexico IPC down 0.7 pct, America Movil falls for 9th session By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Nov 15 Latin American stocks slipped to a three-month low on Friday as concerns about a recession in Europe and a budget impasse in the United States weighed on demand for emerging market assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.5 percent in midday trading to its lowest point since July 26. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index lost ground for the sixth session in seven, dropping 2 percent as the Sao Paulo stock exchange reopened after a national holiday. "The Bovespa is adjusting after the Thursday holiday, when markets overseas registered losses," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. "The atmosphere is tense, with concerns about the situation in Europe and the risks in the United States." President Barack Obama met with top U.S. lawmakers on Friday to head off year-end, across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts that could push the economy back into recession. Their efforts came a day after data showed a debt crisis in Europe dragged the euro zone into its second recession since 2009 in the third quarter. In Brazil, state-run power utility Eletrobras led losses on the Bovespa index, posting an 12.1 percent drop, its biggest loss since November 2008, after the company said it will forgo 9.6 billion reais ($4.7 billion) in annual revenue as a result of government plans to cut power rates. TIM Participacoes, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, fell 5.9 percent as regulators blocked sales of certain plans for the second time in five months. Homebuilder PDG Realty fell 5.4 percent to a six-month low as its chief executive said the company may have to account for more of the cost overruns that triggered losses in recent quarters. Mexico's IPC index declined 0.7 percent as heavily weighted telecom America Movil, run by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell for the ninth straight session. Mexico's top cement maker Cemex slipped 0.4 percent as its affiliate Cemex Latam Holdings debuted on the Colombian stock exchange. Earlier this month, Cemex, one of the world's top cement makers, said it had raised about $1.1 billion by selling a bigger-than-expected stake of its Latam unit in a Colombian initial public offering. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1633 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,473.92 -1.53 -2.07 Brazil Bovespa 55,142.39 -2.02 -2.84 Mexico IPC 40,301.30 -0.67 8.69 Chile IPSA 4,182.58 -0.11 0.12 Chile IGPA 20,530.00 -0.04 1.99 Argentina MerVal 2,280.02 -1.81 -7.42 Colombia IGBC 14,054.35 -0.98 10.96 Peru IGRA 19,999.04 -0.47 2.70 Venezuela IBC 384,203.41 1.72 228.28