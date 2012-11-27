* International lenders agree to Greek debt plan * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.18 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Nov 27 Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday after global leaders agreed on a plan to reduce Greece's debt, allowing for the release of critical bailout funds to the troubled euro zone nation and feeding demand for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index nearly erased the previous session's losses, rising 0.44 percent to 3,597.65. Oil companies and homebuilders drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its third gain in four sessions, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico supported Mexico's bourse. After weeks of wrangling, international lenders agreed on Tuesday on a plan to cut Greek debt. The deal was a prerequisite for the release of bailout funds to Greece and removes the biggest risk of a sovereign default in the euro zone for now. Concern over Greece's role in a widening euro zone debt crisis has weighed on demand for Latin American assets over the past six months, with the region's stocks considered riskier than safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar. Strategists at Morgan Stanley & Co expect Latin American stock markets to post gains of up to 13 percent next year, chiefly driven by more attractive valuations and growing risk appetite amid improving earnings expectations in the United States. However, Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil, said clearer signs of economic growth both in local markets and abroad is needed to support a sustainable rally. "The Greece deal helped but the trend is still a losing one as the news we have is just palliative," he said. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.86 percent to 57,224.41. State-controlled oil company Petrobras rose 1.8 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while homebuilder PDG Realty added 2.5 percent. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participaçoes SA fell 1.3 percent. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Tuesday that the company's recent agreement to purchase a stake in an oil block from Petrobras is positive but highlights the critical issue of cash flow in the firm. Shares of electric utilities Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA and Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista both gained over 5 percent on hope that the government may be flexible on the terms for concession renewals. "Still, it's not very probable, which is why we're not seeing a more significant gain in those shares," Sand added. The fate of Brazil's equity market will increasingly hinge on government policies next year, with consumer stocks rising due to incentives for consumption and shares in the energy and financial sectors feeling the pinch of recent regulatory moves, executives at Itaú Asset Management said Monday. Mexico's IPC index stemmed a two-day slide, rising 0.18 percent to 41,952.76. The index has found resistance near 42,000 points for the previous three sessions. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.4 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while conglomerate Alfa added 1.27 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,134.57 points, with gains by industrial conglomerate Copec offsetting losses by lender Banco de Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,597.65 0.44 -0.57 Brazil Bovespa 57,224.41 0.86 0.83 Mexico IPC 41,952.76 0.18 13.15 Chile IPSA 4,134.57 0.04 -1.03 Chile IGPA 20,336.65 0.07 1.03 Argentina MerVal 2,342.08 0.09 -4.90 Colombia IGBC 14,110.97 0.06 11.41 Peru IGRA 20,219.32 0.04 3.83 Venezuela IBC 392,686.13 -0.17 235.53