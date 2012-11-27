(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes)

* "Fiscal cliff" continues to weigh

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.26 pct

By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as investors brushed aside early gains on news of a Greek debt rescue plan to focus on the continued uncertainty surrounding the so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff."

Early trading received a boost after international lenders agreed on a plan to cut Greek debt, a prerequisite for the release of bailout funds to Greece.

But the gains were short-lived, with Brazil's Bovespa ending the day down 0.86 percent and Mexico's IPC losing 0.26 percent.

"The Greece deal helped but the trend is still a losing one, as the news we have is just palliative," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Instead, the focus quickly turned to the political wrangling over the so-called "fiscal cliff," a package of tax hikes and spending cuts that could trigger an estimated $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts that threatens to trigger another recession.

A clear-cut resolution is not in sight, despite pressure from business interests for a quick solution.

"The foreign investor is aloof and a little more cautious, which we've seen reflected in our market," said Jose Francisco Cataldo, a retail strategist at the Agora e Bradesco brokerage. He noted that foreign trades account for nearly 40 percent of trading activity in the Bovespa.

"The main concern is with the United States. President Barack Obama has a tight deadline to negotiate with Congress and avoid a fiscal abyss," he said.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.59 percent to 3,560.70. The index rose nearly 3 percent last week after five consecutive sessions of gains but has now lost more than 1 percent since Friday.

Commodities producers drove losses in the Bovespa. Shares of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participaçoes SA fell 3.69 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while state-controlled oil company Petrobras lost 1.65 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Tuesday that OGX's recent agreement to purchase a stake in an oil block from Petrobras is positive but highlights the critical issue of cash flow at the firm.

Shares in Brazilian banks also fell on Tuesday after analysts at Santander Investment Securities said the outlook for Brazil's largest listed banks remained "challenging" in the short term as loan growth nears saturation and the high cost of financial services crimps demand for new credit.

Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA fell 1.56 percent, while shares in Banco Bradesco SA slipped 1.53 percent.

Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in a row, losing 0.26 percent to 41,769.38. The index gained more than 3 percent last week, but has since struggled to rise above the 42,000 level.

Shares of telecommunications giant America Movil lost 0.77 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while conglomerate Alfa added 2.4 percent.

Chile's IPSA index tumbled 0.4 percent to 4,116.38 points.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2240 GMT: Stock indexes % change

Latest

MSCI LatAm 3,560.70 -0.59

Brazil Bovespa 56,248.09 -0.86

Mexico IPC 41,769.38 -0.26

Chile IPSA 4,116.38 -0.4

Chile IGPA 20,252.85 -0.34

Argentina MerVal 2,328.88 -0.47

Colombia IGBC 14,061.21 -0.29

Peru IGRA 20,096.61 -0.57

Venezuela IBC 396,687.81 0.84

(Reporting by Danielle Assalve, Asher Levine, writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dan Grebler)