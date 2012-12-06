* Brazil Bovespa drops on fears of government intervention * Mexico IPC gains 0.26 pct By Danielle Assalve and Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Dec 6 Latin American stocks gained on Thursday to their highest in nearly one month, following global emerging markets optimism over the progress of budget negotiations in the United States. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.59 percent to 3,623.15, the highest since Nov. 8, as investors worldwide were reassured by a statement from President Barack Obama who said a deal on the fiscal cliff budget situation was possible in "about a week". But Brazilian stocks slipped as investors fear increased government intervention amid efforts to boost economic growth. Shares of aircraft maker Embraer, which plunged on news of a $3.29 billion order for its rival Bombardier , also led the Bovespa index lower. After a small rise in early trading, the Brazilian benchmark stock index slipped 0.33 percent to 57,490.09 points. Brazil's economy has recovered very slowly from a year of stagnation, prompting President Dilma Rousseff's government to intervene in many sectors such as banking and electricity generation to drive down costs for local manufacturers. The government has also unwound some capital control measures to curb the recent drop in its currency, the real . A media report published on Thursday said "alarmed" government and central bank officials are concerned that the recent depreciation of the country's currency could stoke inflation. "The government has acted in many sectors and that draws back not only foreign investments but also financial flows in local markets," said Álvaro Bandeira, partner at Órama Investimentos, in Rio de Janeiro. "We can't really count on a year-end rally, but there's not much room for a fall either...The market is in the trenches. Investors shoot and then run for cover," he added. Shares of homebuilders gained following a payroll tax reduction announced by the government earlier in the week. Shares of Gafisa SA rose 2.25 percent to 4.53 reais, also reflecting a price-target upgrade by Bank of America Merill Lynch to 5.75 reais. Shares in HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA rose 1.93 percent after it announced a new discovery of gas in the Solimoes Basin in Brazil's Amazon region with Anglo-Russian partner TNK-BP Holding OAO. Mexico's IPC index rose for the fourth straight session, adding 0.26 percent to 42,525.05. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 0.98 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 0.15 percent. At least five new companies will join Mexico's bourse next year with initial public offerings, the president of the country's stock exchange said on Wednesday. {ID:nL1E8N5K8I] Chile's IPSA index edged 0.09 percent lower. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1527 GMT: Stock indexes dai.ipsal YTD % Latest % change change MSCI LatAm 3,623.15 0.59 -0.01 Brazil Bovespa 57,490.09 -0.33 1.30 Mexico IPC 42,525.05 0.26 14.69 Chile IPSA 4,145.96 -0.09 -0.76 Chile IGPA 20,363.13 -0.02 1.16 Argentina MerVal 2,461.57 -0.34 -0.04 Colombia IGBC 14,448.14 0.36 14.07 Peru IGRA 20,176.58 -0.11 3.61 Venezuela IBC 409,830.28 0 250.17