By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Latin American stocks rose on Friday after strong labor market data in the United States suggested a recovery in the world's largest economy continues to gain momentum.

Oil and mining firms drove gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, which saw trading volume of 5.7 billion reals ($2.74 billion), well below the daily 2012 average of 7.2 billion reals. Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fifth straight day.

Data on Friday showed U.S. employment grew faster than expected in November, though hiring continues to be held back by fears the government may fail to prevent the so-called "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, set to begin at the start of next year.

"This data is a sign that the recovery of the U.S. economy is back on track, right back on track," said Christian Klemt, an analyst with Solidus brokerage in Porto Alegre.

Raw materials exporters also received a boost after sources said China's leaders are likely to maintain a 7.5 percent economic growth target in 2013.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, petroleum, copper and soy.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.44 percent to 58,487.32, closing the session with a 1.8 percent weekly gain.

Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA rose 0.9 percent, while state-controlled oil company Petrobras climbed 2.03 percent, contributing most to the index's gains.

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.49 percent to 42,797.67, ending the week up 2.31 percent.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index neared "overbought" territory, however, suggesting a recent rally may be vulnerable.

Mining firm Grupo Mexico rose 1.02 percent, driving the IPC's rise, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained 1.05 percent.

Chile's IPSA index remained virtually unchanged at 4,136.97 and little changed for the week.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2230 GMT:

% change

Latest

MSCI LatAm 3,660.13 0.72

Brazil Bovespa 58,487.32 1.44

Mexico IPC 42,797.67 0.49

Chile IPSA 4,136.97 -0.07

Chile IGPA 20,322.68 -0.08

Argentina MerVal 2,480.03 1.22

Colombia IGBC 14,426.74 0.08

Peru IGRA 19,938.26 -1.26

Venezuela IBC 424,767.88 3.62

($1 = 2.0798 Brazilian reals) (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Jim Marshall)