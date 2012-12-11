* Brazil investors await expiration of index futures

* German investor confidence spikes in December

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.39 pct, Mexico IPC flat

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 Brazilian stocks were choppy on Tuesday as traders looked towards the expiration of index futures on Wednesday while shrugging off positive investor confidence data from Germany.

Gains by steelmakers helped offset losses by oil firm OGX on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed.

Shares rose early in the session after data showed German analyst and investor sentiment rose more than expected in December.

Brazil's Bovespa index was unable to hold on to gains, though, with shares of heavily weighted oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas SA dropping 3.5 percent.

The shares fell after the company, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, said on Tuesday t hat it m ay sell st akes in older oil blocks and fields to raise capital after purchasing a stake in an offshore oilfield.

"Shares in Eike Batista's companies rose yesterday and are returning their gains today," said Pedro Galdi, a strategist at SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo.

"Tomorrow we have the expiration of index futures so people are putting together their strategies and looking to drive the market higher or lower," he added.

Steelmakers supported the index, with shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional up 2.2 percent and those of rival Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA up 1.04 percent.

"The market perceived that now is the moment for steel shares to come up for air," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. "It's a reflection of the weaker currency and a slightly better perspective for the sector."

The Bovespa has struggled to break resistance at 59,500 points for nearly two months as foreign investors exit Brazil's equities market.

In the year through Dec. 7, foreign investors withdrew a net 1.84 billion reais ($886.5 million) from the Bovespa, driven by concerns over government intervention in Brazil's private sector, weak economic growth, and worries over U.S. budget negotiations.

"We've reached a moment in which no one wants to risk it in the market anymore," Kleine said, adding that concerns over U.S. budget negotiations have sapped demand for riskier assets.

"The index is unable to gain strength because there is an absence of foreign investors," h e said.

Mexico's IPC index was little changed as a 0.6 percent gain by lender Grupo Financiero Banorte and a 1 percent rise by cement manufacturer Cemex helped offset a 1.5 percent drop by retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico.

Chile's IPSA index edged higher, rising 0.17 percent to 4,142.75.

Regional energy group Enersis climbed 0.7 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich added 0.36 percent.

($1 = 2.0755 Brazilian reais)

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,702.99 0.2 2.59

Brazil Bovespa 59,016.85 -0.39 3.99

Mexico IPC 43,109.25 -0.06 16.27

Chile IPSA 4,142.75 0.17 -0.83

Chile IGPA 20,349.67 0.15 1.09

Argentina MerVal 2,572.39 2.06 4.46

Colombia IGBC 14,515.21 0.10 14.60

Peru IGRA 19,912.81 0.02 2.26

Venezuela IBC 419,926.88 0 258.80

