* Progress in U.S. budget talks eases concerns

* Bovespa little changed, Mexico's IPC up 0.67 pct (Adds closing prices)

By Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 Mexican stocks closed at a record high on Monday, boosted by optimism that U.S. lawmakers will avert a stand-off over the country's budget that could throw the world's No. 1 economy into recession.

Mexico's IPC index added 0.67 percent to 43,338.33, its highest close ever.

Stocks were lifted by signs of flexibility in budget talks between Republican Party leaders and President Barack Obama on Sunday. Both sides need to reach an agreement to avert automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that would kick in next year.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor and economists have warned that the U.S. economy could be dragged into recession if lawmakers do not stave off the so-called "fiscal cliff".

Top U.S. cement supplier Cemex rose more than 4.69 percent while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico added 2.25 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index traded little changed, edging down 0.06 percent to 59,566.52. The index hit resistance just below 60,000 last week, its highest level since October.

"The discussions in the U.S. are advancing, but it's something I don't see getting solved as quickly as the market would like, and that is leaving investors cautious," said Newton Rosa, chief economist with asset management firm SulAmerica in Sao Paulo.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.43 percent as profit-takers took advantage of the stock's 3 percent gain in the previous session, its biggest daily rise in three months.

Both the Bovespa and the IPC are up more than 3 percent this month.

"A calming in Europe's debt crisis and the retaking of growth in the United States reinforces the trend for a gain in the Bovespa in December," said Bruno Piagentini, an analyst with brokerage Coinvalores in Sao Paulo.

A technical indicator of Mexico's IPC known as the relative strength index hit "overbought" territory however, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions.

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.4 percent as industrial conglomerate Copec SA rose 0.97 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to

Latest change date %

change MSCI LatAm 3,736.74 -0.06 3.73

Brazil Bovespa 59,566.52 -0.06 4.96

Mexico IPC 43,338.33 0.67 16.89

Chile IPSA 4,279.93 0.4 2.45

Chile IGPA 20,927.10 0.35 3.96

Argentina MerVal 2,759.19 2.3 12.04

Colombia IGBC 14,592.01 0.39 15.21

Peru IGRA 20,163.94 0.08 3.55

Venezuela IBC 476,415.25 0.46 307.07

(Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)