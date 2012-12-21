* U.S. budget talks falter after House vote * Commodities shares weigh on Brazil, Mexico bourses * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.29 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.48 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Dec 21 Latin American stocks fell the most in over a month on Friday, as a new setback in U.S. budget negotiations weighed on risk appetite and investors sold off commodities shares following recent gains. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.38 percent to 3,772.03, its first loss in four sessions. Shares tracked global markets lower after Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives failed to back a plan by House Speaker John Boehner to extract concessions from President Barack Obama in year-end "fiscal cliff" talks. The 'cliff' refers to $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts due to take effect in the new year which, many analysts agree, could tip the nation into recession. "It's totally about the fiscal cliff today, the fact that we are getting to the end of the year without an expectation for an accord," said Gustavo Mendonça, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a three-day rally, falling 1.29 percent to 60,486.79 as shares of the most widely traded commodities firms weighed. Preferred shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA fell 1.81 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, slipped 2.42 percent. "(Commodity stocks) rose a lot recently so there is some fat to burn," Mendonca added. "Vale in particular rose a lot this month so ... it's natural, with the foreign outlook worsening, we'll see the stock returning more." Vale said it would take a $4.2 billion writedown on its nickel and aluminum assets, according to a securities filing late Thursday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Friday that the move should have a very limited impact on the company's stock, because it was already expected, it is cash-flow neutral and the company could potentially have a tax benefit on the charge. Shares of electric utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA rose 5.8 percent after the company said that it would pay 1.6 billion reais ($770 million) in dividends to shareholders. Mexico's IPC index fell its most in three weeks, losing 0.48 percent to 43,430.36. Mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 0.5 percent, while shares of conglomerate Alfa dropped 1.83 percent. Chile's IPSA index snapped a five-day rally to post its biggest daily loss in a month, falling 0.64 percent to 4,264.03. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group, Latin America's largest carrier, fell 1.4 percent after the company said on Thursday it plans to raise $172.3 million by selling the remainder of a recent capital increase. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1434 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,772.03 -1.38 6.17 Brazil Bovespa 60,486.79 -1.29 6.58 Mexico IPC 43,430.36 -0.48 17.13 Chile IPSA 4,264.03 -0.64 2.07 Chile IGPA 20,883.28 -0.48 3.74 Argentina MerVal 2,796.89 -2.2 13.57 Colombia IGBC 14,452.97 -0.78 14.11 Peru IGRA 20,336.39 -0.07 4.43 Venezuela IBC 465,342.84 0 297.61