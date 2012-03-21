* Mexican shares rally after suspended session
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.65 percent, Mexico's IPC up 1
percent
By Rachel Uranga and Lorena Segura
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican shares gained
sharply on Wednesday, hitting a 14-month high, as investors
shrugged off lackluster U.S. economic data and pushed the index
past key resistance levels.
The benchmark IPC stock index advanced 1 percent to
38,434.51 points. Driving gains, telecommunications giant
America Movil, which accounts for more than 20 percent
of the index's weight, advanced 1.12 percent after last week
falling to five-month lows.
"This is the effect of being closed part of the day
(Tuesday) and on Monday," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at
brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "We are recuperating from the
days that we were closed."
The exchange was shut down for holiday on Monday and closed
early Tuesday after a major earthquake rattled the capital,
causing widespread evacuations.
The IPC has advanced about 3.5 percent after a lackluster
2011 as investors bet on an improving economy in the United
States - Mexico's top trading partner. But recent data has been
mixed and the IPC is trading in narrow ranges near record highs
as it struggles to break above 38,500.
On Wednesday fresh data showed home resales in the United
States - where Mexico sends near 80 percent of its exports -
unexpectedly fell in February and the supply of properties on
the market rose.
"It wasn't really bad data, but it wasn't data that is going
to cheer the market either," Rodriguez said.
Cement maker Cemex jumped 4.03 percent,
extending sharp gains seen immediately after a 7.4-magnitude
earthquake rocked the Pacific coast of Mexico on Tuesday.
The MSCI Latin American stock index traded
near flat, slipping 0.12 percent with Brazil's Bovespa dragging
it downward.
The Bovespa declined 0.65 percent falling for a
second straight session, led by commodities stocks, on
persistent worries about slowing growth in China.
"Markets in general are very worried about growth in China,"
said Eduardo Costa, a trader at Miami-based brokerage Bulltick.
In Brazil, the Bovespa index fell 0.65 percent to
66,860.05 points, a day after the world's biggest miner BHP
Billiton said it saw Chinese demand for iron ore
flattening.
"There is such a great weight on commodities. It's natural
that (the Bovespa) would underperform," Costa added.
Commodities companies and exporters of raw materials account
for about 55 percent of the Bovespa. China is Brazil's largest
trading partner and a key customer for Latin American exports of
soybeans, copper, and iron ore - a key ingredient for making
steel.
Steelmaker Usiminas led declines on the Bovespa,
falling 3.96 percent and miner Vale, the world's
biggest iron ore producer, dipped 0.34 percent. The company said
on Monday the rail line that connects its single largest mine to
a seaport would reopen by Tuesday after a collapsed structure
closed it on Friday.
Chile's IPSA stock index advanced 0.13 percent.
Shares of Santander Chile, Chile's largest bank,
increased 2.04 percent, boosted by foreign buyers.