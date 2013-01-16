* World Bank lowers 2013 global economic growth view * Brazil Nov economic growth activity steady, challenges ahead * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.53 pct, Mexico IPC little changed By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday as mounting concern over the pace of global economic growth lessened demand for riskier assets. Shares tracked global markets lower after data showed new car sales in the euro zone plunged to their lowest level since 1995 in December and the World Bank revised its global growth forecast for 2013 down to 2.4 percent from 3.0 percent. And while data Wednesday showed economic activity in Brazil expanded at a steady pace in November, analysts cautioned the rate of growth may not be easily maintained. "The government needs to center more on a medium or long-term growth strategy, not on trying to promote more consumption," said Deborah Morsch, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "The market is directionless right now because of that and because of all the uncertainty in the external markets." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight day, losing 0.53 percent to 61,400.90 before finding support just above its 21-day simple moving average of 61,239 points, a level the index has not closed below since late November. Shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA fell 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 0.9 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity such as Vale and Petrobras tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. "We are seeing some portfolio shuffling," said Marcio Cardoso, a partner with Titulo Corretora in Sao Paulo, who said traders are keeping their investments short-term. "There are expectations for higher inflation in the first half of the year in Brazil, as well as uncertainty over the economy's performance in the medium term." Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 44,769.04 points, as a 1.47 percent loss by conglomerate Alfa partially offset a 0.65 percent gain by retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico. Chile's IPSA index slipped for the second straight session, losing 0.21 percent to 4,454.13, though it remained near an eight-month high of 4,460. Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.67 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while retailer Cencosud dropped 0.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1441 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,886.85 -0.4 2.75 Brazil Bovespa 61,400.90 -0.53 0.74 Mexico IPC 44,769.04 0.05 2.43 Chile IPSA 4,443.20 -0.27 3.30 Chile IGPA 21,689.90 -0.25 2.94 Argentina MerVal 3,075.21 -0.23 7.74 Colombia IGBC 14,756.10 -0.07 0.27 Peru IGRA 21,770.09 0.16 5.53 Venezuela IBC 477,776.88 -0 1.34