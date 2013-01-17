* Brazil central bank holds interest rates at record low
* Steelmaker CSN drops on potential purchase of mills
* Bovespa gains 0.18 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazilian stocks posted slight
gains on Thursday after the central bank decided to hold
interest rates at a record low, although shares of steelmakers
and oil producers dropped.
Brazil's central bank held interest rates at 7.25 percent on
Wednesday in an effort to boost growth, although it said
inflation pressure could worsen.
The decision was anticipated by investors, said William
Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de
Janeiro. He said the bank "commented on something everyone knew,
which is that inflation is a problem, but that we are going to
continue with the current monetary policy."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted modest
gains for a second day, rising 0.18 percent to 61,899.71 after
facing resistance just short of 62,000 points.
Homebuilder PDG Realty SA rose 1.5 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank,
rose 0.5 percent.
Shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA
fell 4 percent on reports the company is a leading
bidder for ThyssenKrupp AG's money-losing Steel
Americas unit.
Oil companies also dropped, with OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, falling 1.15 percent and state-controlled rival
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, down 0.1
percent.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Grant McCool)