* Banco do Brasil down on possible Votorantim buy * Brazil Bovespa down 0.38 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct By Jean Arce MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 Mexican stocks rose to a record on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. markets, while equities in Brazil slipped on declines in iron miner Vale and state-run bank Banco do Brasil. Mexico's IPC index added 0.6 percent to 45,212.53 points, an all-time high close. A better-than-expected quarterly profit at bank Morgan Stanley helped drive U.S. stocks higher, but a weak outlook from tech heavyweight Intel kept investors cautious. Analysts noted Mexican stocks could be vulnerable to profit taking next week. "If you take out the financial sector, reports have really been coming in below estimates," said Carlos Hermosillo, a stock analyst at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City. "We think next week the market could move sideways, or even have a bit of a pullback, a small one, but still a pullback," he said. Mexican stocks were one of the best performing emerging market assets last year, with a nearly 18 percent gain as solid U.S. demand helped shield Mexico from sluggish growth around the world. Mexico's IPC has risen more than 3 percent this year. Growth in Mexico is expected to slow from around 3.9 percent last year to 3.5 percent this year, according to the government. Inflation has fallen back from a 2-1/2 year high in September, and on Friday Mexico's central bank said it could cut borrowing costs if inflation keeps cooling in order to help boost growth. Mexican retailer Chedraui added 1.12 percent while industrial conglomerate Alfa rose 2.94 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.38 percent to 61,956.14 as shares in iron miner Vale fell 1.38 percent. Brazilian stocks have lagged the gains seen in Mexico and Colombia as the region's biggest economy struggles to mount a recovery from a slowdown last year. "The fact is that investors are still very cautious," said Clodoir Vieira, chief economist at brokerage Souza Barros. State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 2.28 percent after the company said in a securities filing on Friday that it is considering boosting its stake in Banco Votorantim SA. "It's a short-term reaction as the market prices in the ultimate cost of this purchase to the bank and the effect on its cash position," said Gillmor Monteiro, an investment manager with Intrader in Sao Paulo. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA added 3.95 percent after analysts at BTG Pactual Group said the company's U.S. beef operations could post better-than-expected profit margins after agribusiness giant Cargill decided to idle one of its beef processing plants. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.74 percent as energy group Enersis rose 1.79 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2150 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,936.69 -0.08 3.66 Brazil Bovespa 61,956.14 -0.38 1.65 Mexico IPC 45,212.53 0.6 3.45 Chile IPSA 4,528.45 0.74 5.28 Chile IGPA 22,030.33 0.64 4.56 Argentina MerVal 3,197.35 0.9 12.02 Colombia IGBC 14,793.71 0.48 0.53 Peru IGRA 21,666.72 -0.44 5.03 Venezuela IBC 485,661.3 0.27 3.02