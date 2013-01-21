* Options on stocks expire on Brazil's Bovespa index * Volume low with U.S. markets closed for national holiday * Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC little changed By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 21 Latin American stocks were virtually unchanged on Monday with options on Brazilian shares set to expire and investors cautious over fourth-quarter earnings results. Traders said volume was limited due to a national holiday in the United States. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index remained near Friday's close, edging 0.06 percent lower to 61,921.93. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.28 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 1 percent. "It's likely you won't see much of a swing in major shares today, despite the expiration of options," said Carlos Nielebock, a broker with ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo, who said the lack of flows due to the U.S. holiday would keep volatility muted. "We've been at this level for a week and I don't see much pressure one way or the other." Preferred shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA fell over 4 percent after a local news magazine reported on Saturday that Chief Executive Officer Francisco Valim could be on his way out due to conflicts with the company's top shareholders. A press representative for Oi declined to comment. Shares of electric utility AES Eletropaulo gained over 4 percent. The company said a Brazilian court approved the company's application to appeal a judgement requiring it to pay Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, 1.3 billion reais ($636.6 million) for an outstanding loan. Brazil's Bovespa index has hovered near 62,000 points for a week as investors, cautious over upcoming fourth-quarter earnings results, hold off on taking new positions. "The expectation is that results will improve a bit from the third quarter but worsen from the same period last year," said Marcello Paixao, a partner with Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo. "The Bovespa will remain around these levels for some time, since the companies with the best performance are already expensive and the outlook for other sectors is still cloudy." Mexico's IPC index remained little changed at 45,232.57 points as a 0.7 percent loss by shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico offset a 2 percent gain by bottling group Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB De CV. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil fell 0.2 percent after the company said on Monday that it signed a contract to acquire a unit of entertainment firm CIE . Chile's IPSA index fell for the first session in four, losing 0.14 percent to 4,522.03 as shares of LATAM Airlines Group fell 1 percent while regional energy group Enersis slipped 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,932.51 -0.11 3.66 Brazil Bovespa 61,921.93 -0.06 1.59 Mexico IPC 45,232.57 0.04 3.49 Chile IPSA 4,522.03 -0.14 5.13 Chile IGPA 22,007.03 -0.11 4.45 Argentina MerVal 3,211.43 0.44 12.51 Colombia IGBC 14,783.85 -0.07 0.46 Peru IGRA 21,718.07 0.24 5.28 Venezuela IBC 485,661.34 0 3.02