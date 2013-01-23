* Brazil's Bovespa stuck near 62,000 points * Bovespa up 0.15 pct, Mexico IPC, Chile IPSA little changed By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Brazilian stocks edged higher on Wednesday though gains in the benchmark Bovespa index continued to be limited by technical resistance. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA index were both little-changed. Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 0.15 percent to 61,786.47 points. The index has remained range-bound between 61,500 points and 62,000 points for over two weeks. Investor risk appetite has been muted in recent days as expectations that a proposed short-term debt-limit extension in the United States could lead to nearly four more months of uncertainty. "The market is in a holding pattern, waiting for the vote on the U.S. debt ceiling," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmerica in Sao Paulo. "Until then, the market will move laterally." Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 1 percent, helping offset a 3 percent loss by Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas. Klabin shares rose 3 percent after Itau Unibanco analysts said in an investor note that the outlook for earnings at the paper producer appear positive. "Little by little the Bovespa index is trying to gain momentum," Banco Votorantim analysts wrote in an investor note on Wednesday. The analysts warned that "While (the Bovespa) remains below 62,280 there are good chances it will continue weakening towards 61,480 to 60,590 points." Strategists at Morgan Stanley & Co said in a Tuesday report that the balance between risk and reward in Brazil's stock market has deteriorated over the past two months following a 9 percent rally since late November. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 45,283.45 points following five straight days of gains. Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.57 percent after data on Wednesday showed Mexican retail sales jumped in November by the most since June. Chile's IPSA index was virtually unchanged at 4,536.13 points. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1446 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,949.49 0.31 3.67 Brazil Bovespa 61,786.47 0.15 1.37 Mexico IPC 45,283.45 -0.08 3.61 Chile IPSA 4,536.13 0.02 5.46 Chile IGPA 22,083.43 0.02 4.81 Argentina MerVal 3,344.81 1.16 17.19 Colombia IGBC 14,862.73 0.28 1.00 Peru IGRA 21,606.47 -0.09 4.74 Venezuela IBC 477,521.81 -1.11 1.29