* Petrobras falls after analysts lower outlook on shares * Bovespa testing key support level at 59,100 points * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.97 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.25 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell for the third straight session on Wednesday as oil companies and banks declined. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.97 percent to 58,866.22 points, falling below its 125-day simple moving average, a support level the index has not closed below in over two months. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.8 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, after Jefferies & Company analysts cut their recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy" and Société Générale reduced their price target on Petrobras' American Depositary Receipts. Petrobras shares are down over 4 percent this week on concerns over excessive debt and cost pressure at the company. "Commodities firms, large banks, homebuilders...they are all weak, and that is a trend we've been seeing for a few weeks," said Daniel Marques, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro, adding that the Bovespa risked breaking a key support level at 59,100 points on Wednesday. "Today is just more of the same," he added. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, fell 2 percent as sellers took advantage of Tuesday's 2.5 percent gain following the release of fourth-quarter earnings to take profits on the shares. Itau Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal told investors in a conference call on Wednesday that he sees interest margins growing at a "slow pace," and that he is confident bad-loan provisions will stabilize this year. Rival lenders Banco Bradesco SA and state-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. "Those who have held stocks for a long time in good companies aren't seeing the stocks rise," said Ariovaldo Santos, a broker with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "People are losing interest in the market. It is contributing to a lack of a trend one way or the other." Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second straight session, losing 0.25 percent to 45,574.47 points. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.32 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while mining firm Grupo Mexico dropped 0.34 percent. Chile's IPSA index eased off a recent rally, falling 0.13 percent to 4,575.22, its biggest daily drop in nearly two weeks. Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.6 percent, while retailer Falabella dropped 0.45 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 14:40 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,909.49 -0.7 3.67 Brazil Bovespa 58,866.22 -0.97 -3.42 Mexico IPC 45,574.47 -0.25 4.28 Chile IPSA 4,575.22 -0.13 6.37 Chile IGPA 22,250.83 -0.12 5.60 Argentina MerVal 3,308.23 -1.47 15.90 Colombia IGBC 15,212.48 0.12 3.37 Peru IGRA 21,693.35 -0.17 5.16 Venezuela IBC 555,050.44 2.45 17.74