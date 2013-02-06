* Petrobras falls after analysts lower outlook on shares * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.83 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.26 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell for the third straight session on Wednesday as oil companies and banks declined. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.83 percent to close at 58,951.07 points. The index has now lost more than 3 percent since the start of the year. "We see a lack of investor optimism," said Bruno Piagentini, an analyst at Coinvalores brokerage. "There is an expectation of a recovery in the Brazilian economy, but so far we have effectively not seen it happening." Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 2.65 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, after Jefferies & Company analysts cut their recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy" and Société Générale reduced its price target on Petrobras' American Depositary Receipts. Petrobras shares are down nearly 5 percent this week on concerns over excessive debt and cost pressure at the company. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, fell 2.08 percent as sellers took advantage of Tuesday's 2.5 percent gain following the release of fourth-quarter earnings to take profits on the shares. Itau Chief Executive Roberto Setubal told investors in a conference call on Wednesday that he sees interest margins growing at a "slow pace," and that he is confident bad-loan provisions will stabilize this year. Rival lenders Banco Bradesco SA and state-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 1.65 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively. Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second straight session, losing 0.26 percent to 45,570.71 points. Troubled cement giant Cemex, which is set to report its quarterly results on Thursday, rose 1.25 percent, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa lost 1.14 percent. Chile's IPSA index added 0.34 percent to 4,596.83 points. Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.57 percent, while retailer Falabella added 0.63 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2159 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,911.35 -0.65 Brazil Bovespa 58,951.07 -0.83 Mexico IPC 45,570.71 -0.26 Chile IPSA 4,596.83 0.34 Chile IGPA 22,350.22 0.32 Argentina MerVal 3,290.01 -2.02 Colombia IGBC 15,171.53 -0.15 Peru IGRA 21,754.08 0.11 Venezuela IBC 565,386.19 4.36