* Braskem, Cosan both up more than 3 pct after earnings * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.35 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.31 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday with solid earnings results from petrochemical firm Braskem and sugar and ethanol producer Cosan helping to stem a three-day slide in the Bovespa index. Chile's bourse also rose slightly though Mexico's IPC index fell shortly after opening. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the first session in four, adding 0.35 percent to 59,125. The country's biggest sugar and ethanol producer Cosan rose 3.2 percent after it reported a quarterly net profit of 342 million reais ($172 million) on Wednesday, up 265 percent from a year ago. Shares of Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, rose 3.35 percent after the company posted its best fourth-quarter net profit in a year and a half on Thursday. Shares of oil producers contributed most to the index's rise, however, with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, up 1.65 percent and the smaller OGX up 3.5 percent. Petrobras shares had fallen 2.65 percent in the previous session. Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil, said the rebound was "a reflection of the good results we saw out of some companies and some of the larger stocks had posted significant falls in recent days." Mexico's IPC index was down 0.31 percent shortly after opening. Monterrey-based Cemex , one of the world's biggest cement companies, fell 0.21 percent after reporting a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of $489 million. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.06 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 14:40 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,938.45 0.69 2.99 Brazil Bovespa 59,157.1 0.35 -2.94 5 Mexico IPC 45,430.1 -0.31 3.95 1 Chile IPSA 4,599.36 0.06 6.93 Chile IGPA 22,362.7 0.06 6.13 8 Argentina 3,318.02 0.85 16.25 MerVal Colombia IGBC 15,195.3 0.16 19.97 5 Peru IGRA 21,759.8 0.03 5.48 2 Venezuela IBC 565,522. 0.02 19.96 31