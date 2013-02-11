* Brazil closed for carnival through Wednesday * Drop in gold hits Peruvian miner Buenaventura * Mexico's IPC down 0.06 pct, Chile IPSA up 0.08 pct MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 Latin American stocks were little changed on Monday with Brazil on holiday and Mexican stocks mostly flat, while shares in Peru fell as a drop in gold prices hit local miners. Brazil's stock market, the region's biggest trading hub, is closed on Monday through Wednesday for carnival. Peru's main index lost 0.76 percent as precious metals miner Buenaventura shed more than 4 percent following a drop in gold prices to a one-month low. Gold prices were hit by technical selling after prices slid through support at $1,650 an ounce. Analysts said downward moves in commodities were exaggerated since major Asian markets were closed this week for Lunar New Year. Chile's bourse and Mexico's benchmark IPC were little changed. Mexican stocks have slipped off a record high, hit last month, while Chilean equities dipped last week off their highest level in about 10 months. "We are seeing less demand from foreign investors and they could start to take profits," said Arturo Curtze a trader a Chilean brokerage Vantrust Capital. Chilean retailer Falabella rose 0.88 percent, while mobile telephone operator Entel lost 0.94 percent. Shares in Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo were nearly unchanged after it said fourth-quarter profit fell 2 percent as higher taxes offset an increase in revenue. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT: MSCI LatAm 3,893.56 -0.22 2.52 Brazil Bovespa 58,497.83 Closed -4.03 Mexico IPC 45,063.88 -0.06 3.11 Chile IPSA 4,592.62 0.08 6.77 Chile IGPA 22,289.02 0.04 5.78 Argentina MerVal 3,279.96 -0.69 14.91 Colombia IGBC 14,891.01 -0.88 1.19 Peru IGRA 21,613.02 -0.76 4.77 Venezuela IBC 566,926.7 0.21 20.26 5