* Brazil Bovespa off 0.97 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.33 pct * Brazilian homebuilders roiled by possible rate hike By Danielle Assalve SAO PAOLO, March 5 Latin American stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with Brazil's Bovespa falling nearly 1 percent as homebuilders plunged and investors bet Brazil could raise interest rates if inflation takes off. Markets were already closed when Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro announced the death of Hugo Chavez, the country's divisive socialist leader. Latin American stocks began the day up, tracking gains on Wall Street, with Brazil's Bovespa giving its best showing since early January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record closing high, breaking through levels last seen in 2007. The index has added almost 9 percent this year, as investors flock to equities over other asset classes. But by the end of the session, the Bovespa had fallen 0.97 percent to 55,950.73 points. A Reuters poll found that Brazil's central bank will probably leave interest rates on hold next week, but could stop promising to keep them at a record low for a while as it tries to assuage inflation fears. The main losers of the day were Brazilian homebuilders, dented by the doubt surrounding a possible rate hike that would push up borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers. MRV lost 6.27 percent, while PDG Realty fell off 3.55 percent. "Speculation about any signs of increased interest would in theory explain this big drop in construction companies," said analyst Felipe Rocha, from Omar Camargo Corretora in Curitiba. Mexico's IPC index was up 0.33 percent at 44,017.12, while Chile's IPSA index fell 0.28 percent to 4,569.59 points. In Mexico, shares in retailer Walmex fell 1.33 percent after the company announced February same-store sales were down 1.9 percent. In Chile, gains in retailer Cencosud, up 0.95 percent, offset losses by Falabella, down 1.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2242 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,808.58 0.44 Brazil Bovespa 55,950.73 -0.97 Mexico IPC 44,017.12 0.33 Chile IPSA 4,569.59 -0.28 Chile IGPA 22,298.06 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 3,193.15 1.68 Colombia IGBC 14,641.61 -0.59 Peru IGRA 20,446.40 0.3 Venezuela IBC 618,797.63 0