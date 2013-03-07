* Brazil Bovespa up 1.77 pct, Mexico IPC near flat * Eike Batista's OGX on track for biggest gain since 2008 * Petrobras up for 2nd day after announced diesel price rise By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian stocks rose sharply for the second straight day on Thursday after news that billionaire Eike Batista had turned to financier Andre Esteves' investment bank BTG Pactual for advice and credit, sending shares in his companies soaring. Batista unveiled a non-exclusive partnership with BTG Pactual Group late on Wednesday and his flagship OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA led gains on the Bovespa index, which was up 1.77 percent. OGX was on track for its biggest gain since 2008, while port and real estate group LLX Logistica SA shot up 12.6 percent and mining company MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA gained 15.7 percent. "The market took the agreement very well... now Eike has a very well structured investment bank with lots of expertise, it's very good for the fundamentals of his companies," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst at BB Investimentos. Also helping the Bovespa, common shares of state-led oil company Petrobras rose sharply for a second day, up 4.2 percent. Investors believe the plan announced late on Monday to raise the price of diesel, Brazil's most-used motor fuel, will help Petrobras limit losses in it refining division. Credit Suisse also raised its outlook on Petrobras' American Depository Receipts (ADR) to outperform from neutral on Thursday. Shares of drugmaker Hypermarcas also rose 2.61 percent after the company's fourth-quarter profit beat forecasts on strong drug sales. Elsewhere in Latin America, stocks were little changed. Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.02 percent while Chile's Ipsa index edged down 0.03 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,900.47 0.56 2.13 Brazil Bovespa 58,966.2 1.77 -3.26 3 Mexico IPC 44,149.6 -0.02 1.02 1 Chile IPSA 4,517.98 -0.03 5.04 Chile IGPA 22,079.7 -0.09 4.79 0 Argentina 3,262.51 0.89 14.30 MerVal Colombia IGBC 14,541.6 0.03 14.81 3 Peru IGRA 20,620.6 0.29 -0.04 8 Venezuela IBC 617,816. -0.11 31.05 50