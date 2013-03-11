* America Movil falls to nearly four-year low
By Gabriel Stargardter and Jean Arce
MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexican stocks fell on
Monday, led by telecoms giant America Movil and broadcaster
Televisa, after the government launched a telecommunications
reform aimed at spurring competition in the television and
phones markets.
Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.70 percent, its most
since late February, to reach 44,013.30 points, while Brazil's
Bovespa added 0.19 percent.
The telecoms reform, which allows for more foreign
investment in Mexico's stagnant telecoms arena, and gives
regulators power to force incumbent players to sell assets, is
seen by many as a threat to the market dominance of America
Movil and Televisa.
Owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, America Movil
controls 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market and 80 percent of
its fixed phone lines.
Televisa, the largest Spanish-language television content
producer in the world, is controlled by tycoon Emilio Azcarraga
and has about 60 percent of the broadcast market.
Shares in America Movil ended the day down 3.31 percent,
and, at 13.15 pesos per share, fell to their lowest level in
nearly four years. Televisa shares dropped 0.85 percent.
Shares of smaller Mexican telecoms Maxcom and
troubled Axtel, which has waded deep into debt to
compete with Slim's Telmex, both rose around 7 percent.
The companies, alongside Megacable, up nearly 2 percent, are
seen as big winners of a reform that should give them more
potency in the market.
"For years people have speculated that Maxcom and Axtel
could be bought, so if this window for foreign television
ownership stays open, they and Megacable could be the principle
beneficiaries," said Valeria Romo, a telecoms analyst at Mexico
City's Monex financial group.
In Brazil, shares in state-oil giant Petrobras -
up 3.05 percent - lifted the Bovespa to a slight gain as oil
company OGX weighed, losing nearly 15 percent, after
the company published disappointing February oil figures.
Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,527.29 as
a 0.73 percent loss by retailer Falabella took the
index into the red.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2206 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,918.16 -0.17
Brazil Bovespa 58,544.79 0.19
Mexico IPC 44,013.30 -0.7
Chile IPSA 4,527.29 -0.04
Chile IGPA 22,117.72 -0.02
Argentina MerVal 3,359.79 1.04
Colombia IGBC 14,463.27 -0.16
Peru IGRA 20,360.80 -0.12
Venezuela IBC 637,917.38 3.25