* America Movil, Televisa shares fall on reform bill
* OGX extends slide on Brazil's Bovespa
* Mexico IPC down 0.43 pct, Bovespa loses 0.35 pct
By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican stocks
fell on Tuesday, with shares of telecommunications firm America
Movil and broadcaster Televisa extending Monday's losses after
the government presented a telecoms reform bill aimed at stoking
greater competition.
Oil producer OGX drove losses on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index while Chile's bourse snapped a
four-day rally.
Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second straight
session, losing 0.43 percent to 43,823.46 and falling below its
75-day simple moving average, a technical support level that has
buoyed the index for nearly two weeks.
Telecommunications firms contributed most to the losses, the
day after Mexico's government introduced a bill to shake up the
sector. The proposal would allow increased foreign ownership of
media and phone companies and give regulators the power to make
players controlling more than 50 percent of the market sell
assets.
Shares of telecoms giant America Movil ,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.4 percent, adding
to Monday's 3.3 percent loss. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa
, the world's largest Spanish-language media
content producer, fell 1 percent.
"We still don't know what they will do to reduce the size of
America Movil," said Gerardo Copca, head of strategy at
MetAnalisis in Mexico City. "But reducing the size of the
company doesn't necessarily mean the company will lose money."
"It will leave a smaller company but a more solid one," he
added.
Banks and financial firms helped support Mexico's bourse,
with shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte and Grupo
Financiero Inbursa up 1.6 and 0.65 percent,
respectively.
Brazil's Bovespa index fell for the second session in three,
slipping 0.35 percent to 58,341.99.
Shares of oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas SA fell
3.77 percent to 2.55 reais. The shares extended the previous
session's 15 percent drop after weak production numbers from
OGX's offshore fields renewed investor concerns over the
company's ability to meet output targets.
Analysts at UBS Securities cut their recommendation on OGX
shares to "sell" from "neutral" on Tuesday and lowered the price
target to 2.30 reais from 6 reais, citing uncertainty over
production rates.
Homebuilder Gafisa SA lost 3.7 percent after the
company posted a greater-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss
on Tuesday as its low-income Tenda unit continued to weigh on
results.
Chile's IPSA index capped a four-day rally, losing
0.43 percent to 43,823.46 as shares of industrial conglomerate
Copec fell 1 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1515 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,907.68 -0.27 3.17
Brazil Bovespa 58,341.99 -0.35 -4.28
Mexico IPC 43,823.46 -0.43 0.27
Chile IPSA 4,509.05 -0.4 4.83
Chile IGPA 22,048.85 -0.31 4.64
Argentina MerVal 3,394.06 1.02 18.91
Colombia IGBC 14,523.51 0.42 -1.31
Peru IGRA 20,392.90 0.16 -1.15
Venezuela IBC 631,701.75 -0.97 33.99