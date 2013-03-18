* Cyprus bailout plan spooks investors * Commodities shares drive losses in Brazil * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.28 pct, Chile IPSA down 0.27 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 18 Latin American stocks fell on Monday after a bailout plan for Cyprus rattled global markets and led to a sell-off for riskier assets. Brazilian stocks were choppy as options on stocks were set to expire later in the day. Chile's IPSA index retreated for the sixth straight session. Mexico's IPC index was closed for a local holiday. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell to a two-week low, losing 0.62 percent to 3,803.68. Shares tracked global markets lower after euro zone leaders struck a deal that would force bank depositors in Cyprus to help fund the cost of their country's bailout. Investors feared the decision could spark wide outflows of bank deposits across the euro zone's periphery and reignite concerns over the euro zone debt crisis. "It is a drastic measure ... and it is something that could reappear in other circumstances," said Jose Francisco Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator in Sao Paulo. "People in Greece or Italy, for example, may think 'What's to say if it happens there it can't happen here?'" Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped for the fifth straight session, losing 0.28 percent to 56,709.12. Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms contributed most to the index's decline, with iron-ore miner Vale SA down 1.2 percent and oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA slipping 2.4 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, and their performance often tracks global risk appetite. The Bovespa index is down 7 percent this year, compared to a 2.5 percent drop in Mexico's IPC and a nearly 9 percent rise in the S&P 500 index. "Our market continues to suffer," said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Investors are afraid of government intervention and high inflation, which is generating uncertainty." Chile's IPSA index fell 0.27 percent to 4,397.58, although a technical indicator known as the relative strength index neared "oversold" territory, indicating stocks may be due to rebound in coming sessions. Data on Monday showed Chile's economic growth sped up in the last quarter of 2012, and the economy is forecast to post strong growth again this year. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1452 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,803.68 -0.62 0.78 Brazil Bovespa 56,709.12 -0.28 -6.96 Mexico IPC 42,605.05 -1.72 -2.52 Chile IPSA 4,397.58 -0.27 2.24 Chile IGPA 21,591.82 -0.2 2.48 Argentina MerVal 3,466.80 -0.62 21.46 Colombia IGBC 14,256.08 -0.84 -3.12 Peru IGRA 20,221.06 0.12 -1.98 Venezuela IBC 629,322.13 0 33.49