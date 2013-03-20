* Regulator cuts value of Cemig asset base compensation * Move reignites concerns of state influence on industry * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.26 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.36 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday, led by shares in power utilities after a rate-related ruling on one company drove fears about a wider impact in the industry. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell for the sixth session in seven, losing 0.26 percent to 56,215.68. Mexico's IPC index rebounded from its lowest close since November, while Chile's IPSA rose for a second straight day. Shares of electricity generator Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, or Cemig, plunged 13 percent after Brazilian power regulator Aneel assessed the value of the company's investments - for which it is eligible for compensation through rate increases - at nearly 24 percent below what the company had expected. Aneel proposed a so-called regulatory asset base for Cemig's current rate review cycle at 5.1 billion reais ($2.6 billion), well below its initial estimates of around 6.7 billion reais. The move drove down shares of other electric utilities, with rivals Light SA slipping 9 percent and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, losing 3 percent. An index of power utilities on Brazil's Bovespa fell 3.14 percent, the biggest one-day drop since September. "It's the hand of the government appearing again," said Anderson Luz, a partner with brokerage firm Intrader in Sao Paulo. "The market is seeing this measure as something that could affect other companies in the sector as well." Last year, shares in electricity generators and distributors lost about 50 percent of their value after President Dilma Rousseff's government enacted legislation to cut power rates by renegotiating the terms of their concessions. Concerns over such government intervention in the private sector have put a cap on potential gains in the Bovespa while other global markets have risen to record highs. Some analysts say an increase in benchmark interest rates may help address those fears by signaling the government is willing to address rising inflation with a more flexible, better-directed economic policy. Commodities exporters helped support the Bovespa. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 4.8 percent and iron-ore mining firm Vale SA gained 2 percent. Analysts said most of the gains were due to bargain hunting after recent declines, as easing fear over the financial crisis in Cyprus helped support demand for riskier assets. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.36 percent following a two-day decline of 3 percent. Shares of retailer Grupo Chedraui rose 0.4 percent, contributing the most to the index's rise, while conglomerate Alfa gained 1.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.19 percent. Shares of industrial conglomerate Copec climbed 1 percent. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group fell 1.3 percent after the company said late Tuesday that net profit dived 96.6 percent in 2012 to $10.96 million due to higher taxes in Chile and the cost of its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1610 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,780.98 0.22 -0.66 Brazil Bovespa 56,215.68 -0.26 -7.77 Mexico IPC 42,211.79 0.36 -3.42 Chile IPSA 4,439.64 0.19 3.21 Chile IGPA 21,749.27 0.14 3.22 Argentina MerVal 3,455.62 1.06 21.07 Colombia IGBC 13,982.71 0.17 -4.98 Peru IGRA 19,765.88 -0.25 -4.19 Venezuela IBC 632,130.00 0.21 34.09