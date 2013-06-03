* Weaker real impacting exporters, airlines * Brazil Bovespa slips 0.17 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.17 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 3 Brazilian stocks see-sawed between gains and losses on Monday as investors continued to sort out the impact of a weaker currency on local companies. Mexico's IPC index fell its most in almost two weeks, while Chile's bourse edged lower. Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened slightly on Monday after closing Friday's session at a four-year low against the U.S. dollar. The weaker real negatively impacts companies that hold a large portion of their debt in dollars or whose costs are partially dollar-denominated, though it helps exporters by making their products more competitive on the global market. "The market is volatile right now," said Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "The rise in the dollar means we have to look at the impact on each stock on a case-by-case basis." * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gave up early gains as shares of lender Banco Bradesco declined on profit-taking. * Iron-ore mining firm Vale SA rose 1.82 percent, capping a three-day decline sparked by a fall in iron ore prices . A weaker real is positive for Vale, because about 90 percent of its revenues are tied to exports. * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA edged higher following a 14 percent drop over two days on concerns over the impact of the weaker real on fuel prices, which are dollar-denominated. * Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in three as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.7 percent. * A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics posted a "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting shares may fall further in coming days. * Chile's IPSA index fell slightly after posting its biggest daily gain of the year on Friday, with shares of retailer Falabella dropping 2.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1456 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,477.34 -0.8 -7.7 Brazil Bovespa 53,416.69 -0.17 -12.36 Mexico IPC 41,103.62 -1.17 -5.95 Chile IPSA 4,183.35 -0.19 -2.74 Chile IGPA 20,645.00 -0.18 -2.02 Argentina MerVal 3,481.80 -0.21 21.98 Colombia IGBC 13,352.04 -1.42 -9.27 Peru IGRA 16,120.36 0.44 -21.86 Venezuela IBC 817,419.44 0.89 73.39