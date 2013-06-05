* Brazil removes IOF tax on fixed income, real whipsaws * OGX rises on encouraging production numbers * Brazil Bovespa down 0.87 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.23 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazilian stocks see-sawed on Wednesday after the government removed a tax on fixed income investments causing a wide swing in the local currency. Chile's bourse edged higher while Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight session. Brazil's government announced the removal of the 6 percent IOF tax on foreign investment into local bonds late Tuesday, a move that caused Brazil's currency, the real, to strengthen over 2 percent in opening trading. The currency reversed gains against the dollar later in the session, wweakening almost 1 percent. "The main impact of this measure on the Bovespa is its effect on the exchange rate, which is moving the shares of companies most affected by the currency, though I think it is mostly a short-term movement," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. A stronger real positively impacts companies that hold a large portion of their debt in dollars or whose costs are partially dollar-denominated, though it hurts exporters by making their products less competitive on the global market. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung widely between gains and losses, though trading nearly 1 percent lower around noon. * Shares of oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA rose 0.7 percent after the company announced a 31 percent rise in oil and natural gas output in May from April. * Iron-ore mining giant Vale SA fell 2 percent, capping a two-day, 5.76 percent rally. A stronger real is negative for Vale, because about 90 percent of its revenues are tied to exports. * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA gave back early gains to trade flat as the real swung to a loss. A stronger real would have a positive impact on Gol's fuel costs, which are dollar-denominated. * Mexico's IPC index edged lower as a 2.6 percent drop in shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa offset a 1.9 percent rise in lender Grupo Financiero Inbursa . * Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth session in five, led by a 1.1 percent gain in shares of Latam Airlines Group. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,447.65 -1.37 -7.96 Brazil Bovespa 53,545.89 -0.87 -12.15 Mexico IPC 40,656.50 -0.23 -6.98 Chile IPSA 4,210.11 0.27 -2.12 Chile IGPA 20,744.05 0.23 -1.55 Argentina MerVal 3,456.60 0.41 21.10 Colombia IGBC 13,404.32 -0.30 -8.91 Peru IGRA 16,008.77 -0.34 -22.40 Venezuela IBC 821,398.50 2.07 74.23