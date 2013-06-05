* Brazil removes IOF tax on fixed income, real whipsaws
* OGX rises on encouraging production numbers
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.87 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.23 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazilian stocks see-sawed on
Wednesday after the government removed a tax on fixed income
investments causing a wide swing in the local currency.
Chile's bourse edged higher while Mexico's IPC index
fell for the third straight session.
Brazil's government announced the removal of the 6 percent
IOF tax on foreign investment into local bonds late Tuesday, a
move that caused Brazil's currency, the real, to
strengthen over 2 percent in opening trading. The currency
reversed gains against the dollar later in the session,
wweakening almost 1 percent.
"The main impact of this measure on the Bovespa is its
effect on the exchange rate, which is moving the shares of
companies most affected by the currency, though I think it is
mostly a short-term movement," said William Castro Alves, an
analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
A stronger real positively impacts companies that hold a
large portion of their debt in dollars or whose costs are
partially dollar-denominated, though it hurts exporters by
making their products less competitive on the global market.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung
widely between gains and losses, though trading nearly 1 percent
lower around noon.
* Shares of oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA
rose 0.7 percent after the company announced a 31
percent rise in oil and natural gas output in May from April.
* Iron-ore mining giant Vale SA fell 2 percent,
capping a two-day, 5.76 percent rally. A stronger real is
negative for Vale, because about 90 percent of its revenues are
tied to exports.
* Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
gave back early gains to trade flat as the real swung
to a loss. A stronger real would have a positive impact on Gol's
fuel costs, which are dollar-denominated.
* Mexico's IPC index edged lower as a 2.6 percent
drop in shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa offset
a 1.9 percent rise in lender Grupo Financiero Inbursa
.
* Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth session in
five, led by a 1.1 percent gain in shares of Latam Airlines
Group.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1455 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,447.65 -1.37 -7.96
Brazil Bovespa 53,545.89 -0.87 -12.15
Mexico IPC 40,656.50 -0.23 -6.98
Chile IPSA 4,210.11 0.27 -2.12
Chile IGPA 20,744.05 0.23 -1.55
Argentina MerVal 3,456.60 0.41 21.10
Colombia IGBC 13,404.32 -0.30 -8.91
Peru IGRA 16,008.77 -0.34 -22.40
Venezuela IBC 821,398.50 2.07 74.23