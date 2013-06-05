* Brazil Bovespa down 2.26 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.29 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Jean Arce
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 5 Brazilian and
Mexican stocks fell along with U.S. markets on Wednesday as
mixed U.S. economic data and uncertainty about the future of the
Federal Reserve's massive stimulus weighed.
In Brazil, the government's Tuesday night announcement it
would remove a 6 percent IOF tax on foreign investment in local
bonds dampened investor interest in the Bovespa, which
dipped 2.26 to close at 52,798 points.
"When the government intervenes in financial markets, it
means things are not going very well," said Henrique Kleine,
chief analyst of Magliano Corretora, who said the measure
brought discomfort to investors.
Mexico's IPC index also fell 1.29 percent to 40,226
after lackluster economic releases from the United States, it's
biggest trading partner, failed to give markets a clear view on
whether the Federal Reserve might rein in stimulus.
Data showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May while a
sharp rise in mortgage interest rates last week weighed on what
has been a buoyant housing market.
The release of the Fed's "Beige Book" report later in the
day, showing the U.S. economy expanding at a "modest to
moderate" pace since mid-April, did little to answer lingering
investor doubts about the future of U.S. monetary policy.
Chile's bourse edged down 0.15 percent to close at
4192 points.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2140 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD % change
change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,419.3 -2.18 -9.97
4
Brazil Bovespa 52,798. -2.26 -13.38
63
Mexico IPC 40,226. -1.29 -7.96
33
Chile IPSA 4,192.6 -0.15 -2.53
7
Chile IGPA 20,667. -0.14 -1.91
34
Argentina MerVal 3,423.1 -0.56 19.93
9
Colombia IGBC 13,384. -0.45 -9.05
26
Peru IGRA 15,959. -0.64 -22.64
73
Venezuela IBC 818,554 1.72 73.63
.63