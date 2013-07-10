* After holiday, Bovespa rides commodities boom toward gain
* OGX rises for fourth straight day
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.55 pct
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday, following a market holiday in the previous session,
as commodities exporters led the rally.
Chile's bourse fell for the fourth straight day,
while Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.6 percent.
The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting
showed that policymakers favored a reduction soon in its $85
billion a month bond-buying program, but the job market needs to
improve before that can happen.
That bond-buying program has boosted emerging markets as
investors look for higher yield in riskier assets. Any end to it
is seen as negative for the region's markets.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.9
percent, driven by a 13.46 percent increase in troubled oil
producer OGX Petroleo, controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista.
* OGX's stock price has dropped nearly 90 percent this year
on a selloff affecting all of Batista's debt-laden companies.
* Mexico's stock index lost 0.55 percent to end at 39,999.02,
its first close below 40,000 points in nearly two weeks.
* A 2.74 percent drop in media company Televisa
led losses. The company's shares had spiked in the previous
session after a positive second-quarter earnings report.
* Chile's IPSA index lost 1.11 percent to close at
3,735.91, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011. Share prices of
retailer Falabella led losses, falling 1.33 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2041 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,036.73 -0.25 -20.04
Brazil Bovespa 45,483.43 0.9 -25.38
Mexico IPC 39,999.02 -0.55 -8.48
Chile IPSA 3,735.91 -1.11 -13.15
Chile IGPA 18,591.03 -0.99 -11.77
Argentina MerVal 3,127.22 -0.01 9.56
Colombia IGBC 12,354.83 -1.52 -16.04
Peru IGRA 14,643.03 -1.72 -29.02
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00