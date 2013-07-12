* China's finance minister raises fears of further slowdown
* Brazil cenbank data shows weak economic performance in May
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.06 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.24 pct
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazil's benchmark stock
index fell on Friday following concerns that top trade partner
China could be facing a worse-than-expected slowdown this year,
while data showed Brazil's economic activity slowed in May.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the fourth session in
six, while Chile's bourse snapped a five-session slump.
Speaking in Washington, China's finance minister Lou Jiwei
said that the economy could grow at 7 percent this year, half a
percentage point lower than the government's official growth
target.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.06
percent to 46,134.33 a day after its biggest one-session jump in
over four months.
On Friday, Brazil's central bank released data showing that
economic activity fell sharply in May versus the previous
month.
"This is further evidence of the low growth that Brazil is
experiencing, lower than market projections," said Luis Gustavo
Pereira, a strategist at Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. "That
creates opportunities for profit-taking after yesterday's high."
Mining giant Vale SA slumped 1.6 percent, capping
a two-session rally as shares faced technical resistance near
27.50 reais.
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil
company controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, fell for the second session in a row, losing 5.45
percent. OGX shares have fallen 34 percent this month alone.
Mexico's IPC index dipped 0.24 percent as it faced
technical resistance near its 50-day simple moving average for
the sixth straight day.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 1 percent,
contributing most to the index's losses.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.24 percent as forestry and
paper company CMPC added 2.6 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1421 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % change YTD % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,098.42 -0.2 -18.25
Brazil Bovespa 46,134.33 -1.06 -24.31
Mexico IPC 40,380.83 -0.24 -7.61
Chile IPSA 3,739.47 0.24 -13.06
Chile IGPA 18,612.58 0.19 -11.66
Argentina MerVal 3,244.82 0.39 13.68
Colombia IGBC 12,716.39 0.41 -13.59
Peru IGRA 14,969.88 0.1 -27.43
Venezuela IBC 1,254,285 0 166.06
.25