* Investors sell telecom stocks after receiving dividend * Mexico's IPC index down 1.64 pct, Brazil's Bovespa flat SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY July 16 Mexican stocks slid on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of telecommunications giant America Movil, Latin America's biggest phone company, after it paid a dividend to shareholders. Brazil's Bovespa index, which had lost more than 20 percent of its value between late May and July 8, rose slightly to post a gain for the fourth session in five, lifted by a strong performance from mining company Vale. * Mexico's benchmark IPC index dropped 1.64 percent to close at 39,659.51 points. Tuesday marked the index's third consecutive losing session. * The IPC has lost more than 9 percent so far this year, compared with a 17.9 percent gain in 2012. The index is on track to post its worst performance since the onset of the global economic crisis in 2008. * Shares of America Movil, which paid a 0.11 peso ($0.009) per share dividend to shareholders on Tuesday, dropped 3.22 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted a modest 0.28 percent gain to close at 46,869.29 points. A 1.86-percent rise in Vale shares boosted the index. * Chilean markets were closed for a local holiday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2046 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI Latam 3,146.99 0 -17.13 Brazil Bovespa 46,869.29 0.28 -23.10 Mexico IPC 39,659.51 -1.64 -9.26 Chile IPSA 3,806.92 1.78 -11.50 Chile IGPA 18,874.70 1.43 -10.42 Argentina MerVal 3,394.28 1.35 18.92 Colombia IGBC 13,119.05 0.54 -10.85 Peru IGRA 15,136.15 0.75 -26.63 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 N/A 165.10