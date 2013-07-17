* China's Li says government will act if economy slips too far * Mining firms, oil companies drive Bovespa higher * Brazil Bovespa up 1.35 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.52 pct SAO PAULO, July 17 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday after the government of top trade partner China signaled it would not let economic growth slip too far. Mexico's IPC index snapped a three-day slide, while Chile's bourse reopened higher after a local holiday. China's Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state television late Tuesday as saying the government is able to achieve key economic tasks for this year, while China's Commerce Ministry on Wednesday said it would soon release measures to support exports and imports. The move helped iron-ore prices extend a recent rally and boosted shares of commodities exporters such as mining giant Vale SA. "It's mostly about China's impact on mining and steelmaking today," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker with Renascenca Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Metals prices are up on the outlook for Chinese growth after the statements from the government and we are also correcting some of the exaggerations in the market recently." * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rallied for a third straight day, adding 1.35 percent to 47,502.96. The index is down over 11 percent this month and on track for its worst monthly performance in over a year. * Vale shares rose nearly 1 percent, while shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, added 2.3 percent. * Steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, rose 3.6 percent, while rival Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA advanced 1.5 percent. * Shares of Localiza, Brazil's largest car and fleet rental company, rose 3 percent after the company said second-quarter profit rose nearly tenfold from the same period a year earlier. * Mexico's IPC index added 0.52 percent to 39,864.94 as shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rallied over 6 percent. * Chile's IPSA index rose 0.53 percent to 3,827.09, led by a 2.5 percent gain in conglomerate Empresas Copec . Latin America's key stock indexes at 1516 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,196.25 1.17 -16.82 Brazil Bovespa 47,502.96 1.35 -22.07 Mexico IPC 39,864.94 0.52 -8.79 Chile IPSA 3,827.09 0.53 -11.03 Chile IGPA 18,974.02 0.53 -9.95 Argentina MerVal 3,461.63 1.98 21.28 Colombia IGBC 0.00 -100.00 -100.00 Peru IGRA 15,172.18 0.24 -26.45 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10