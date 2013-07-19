* World markets down after record highs for Dow, S&P * Mexico trading suspended at midday * Brazil Bovespa down 0.54 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.88 pct MEXICO CITY, July 19 Latin American stocks tracked world markets lower on Friday, with Brazilian and Chilean stocks snapping four-session rallies. Mexican stocks also lost on a shortened day of trading as the Mexican stock exchange halted trading around midday following two unexplained operational closures. The region's losses tracked a dip in global markets after the Dow Jones Industrial average and the S&P 500 index reached record highs earlier this week. "It's very straightforward. The entire market, here and abroad, has seen four days of big gains. Now they're adjusting," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro of brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.54 percent to close at 47,400.23 points after its longest rally in nearly two months. State-owned oil company Petrobras led the losses, with its shares falling 1.37 percent. * The index closed the session with a 4.1 percent weekly gain, its best since September of last year. * Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.88 percent to close at 39,891.67 points. The index on track to post its worst week this month. The index has lost 8.7 percent so far this year. * Trading at Mexico's stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana , closed at 12:10 p.m. Friday. The exchange announced the resumption of trading about 40 minutes later. * Trading resumed for less than a minute before another suspension was announced. The exchange offered no further information on the reasons for the suspensions. * The shares of telecommunications company American Movil , owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.8 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. America Movil stocks posted their biggest weekly loss since March. * Chile's IPSA index retreated from an over two-week high as it dropped 1.47 percent to close at 3,852.57 points. * The shares of retailer Cencosud weighed most heavily, slipping 3.93 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2059 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,177.30 -1.32 -16.34 Brazil Bovespa 47,400.23 -0.54 -22.23 Mexico IPC 39,891.67 -0.88 -8.73 Chile IPSA 3,852.57 -1.47 -10.43 Chile IGPA 19,115.33 -1.15 -9.28 Argentina MerVal 3,410.14 0.98 19.47 Colombia IGBC 13,481.94 0.54 -8.38 Peru IGRA 15,417.65 0.65 -25.26 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789 0 165.10 .00