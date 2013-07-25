* U.S. capital goods orders up for third month in June
* Brazil Bovespa on track for third straight week of gains
* Brazil Bovespa up 1.43 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.21 pct
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Brazilian stocks rose on
Thursday for the third day out of four as shares of oil and
metals exporters jumped on better-than-expected data on U.S.
business spending plans.
Mexico's IPC index traded flat for most of the day
but closed down slightly, while Chile's bourse also
posted losses.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.43
percent, rising to 49,066.75 points, a one-month high, as U.S.
data indicated that non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft increased in June.
* Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, rose 2.75 percent, leading
gains.
* Shares in rival oil producer OGX Petroleo and
miner MMX Mieracao, both controlled by embattled
billionaire Eike Batista, gained 3.7 percent and 10.6 percent,
respectively.
* Mexico's IPC index fell 0.21 percent to close at
40,752.09 points.
* A 1.22 percent loss in shares of retailer Wal-Mart de
Mexico outweighed a 1.46 percent gain in shares of
cement producer Cemex, which announced on Thursday
that a boost in sales helped mitigate financial losses in the
second quarter.
* Chile's IPSA index fell 0.57 percent to close at
3,849.89 points as shares of retailer Falabella slipped
0.56 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2035 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily YTD pct
Latest pct change
change
MSCI Latam 3,242.31 0.43 -15
Brazil Bovespa 49,066.75 1.43 -19.50
Mexico IPC 40,752.09 -0.21 -6.76
Chile IPSA 3,849.89 -0.57 -10.50
Chile IGPA 19,104.63 -0.46 -9.33
Argentina MerVal 3,426.44 -1.06 20.05
Colombia IGBC 13,502.25 -0.42 -8.25
Peru IGRA 15,335.67 -0.5 -25.66