* Profit-taking investors sell shares of Vale, Petrobras * Gains for steelmakers Usiminas, CSN help stem losses * Brazil's Bovespa down 0.66 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.9 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 29 Stock exchanges in Latin America were weaker on Monday, led by profit-taking in metals and petroleum exporters that capped a five-week high for the Brazilian bourse. Around the region, Mexico's IPC index retreated from a three-week high while Chile's bourse fell for the third session in a row. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.66 percent to 49,094.53 points, capping a two-session rally. Putting a floor under the index's losses were advances in shares of steelmakers. "The Bovespa has had three continuous weeks of gains. Investors are reacting by selling in order to make quick profits," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investidores in Rio de Janeiro. "But those sales are being counteracted by the entrance of foreign investors into the market who are buying shares of stocks that have fallen sharply in the past months," he added. Leading the Bovespa's losses were shares of mining giant Vale SA, which retreated 0.9 percent, capping a five-day rally. Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, jumped 4.2 percent on Monday, adding to their largest three-session gain since September 2012. Shares of rival steelmaker Companhia Siderugica Nacional , added 1.9 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second session in three, dropping 0.9 percent to 40,695.40 as the index was seen rangebound between about 39,600 and just under 40,900. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dipped 2.3 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. On Monday, the company ended an agreement to keep its holding in Dutch telecommunications firm KPN below 30 percent after rival firm Telefonica made a bid for KPN's German mobile arm. Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.34 percent to 3,807.11 points on Monday. Contributing most to the index's losses were weakened shares of retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1527 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,192.84 -1.01 -15.08 Brazil Bovespa 49,094.53 -0.66 -19.45 Mexico IPC 40,695.40 -0.9 -6.89 Chile IPSA 3,796.48 -0.34 -11.74 Chile IGPA 18,874.61 -0.26 -10.42 Argentina MerVal 3,406.40 -0.49 19.34 Colombia IGBC 13,412.03 -0.14 -8.86 Peru IGRA 15,310.92 -0.16 -25.78