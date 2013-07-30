MEXICO CITY, July 29 Latin American stocks fell
on Monday as investors trimmed bets on risky assets across the
board ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week where
policymakers could signal they will trim monetary stimulus.
The Fed's bond buying program has held down U.S. yields and
pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market
stocks. Prospects of less stimulus have fueled selling in Latin
American stocks.
A Fed statement is due on Wednesday after a two-day meeting
by policymakers and it will be scrutinized for hints on when the
central bank may begin to scale back its bond program.
* Mexico's IPC fell 1.76 percent to 40,341.86,
slipping from a three-week high, in its biggest one-day drop in
more than five weeks.
* Shares of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's
telecommunications firm America Movil shed 3.26
percent. The company said it has ended an agreement with Dutch
telecom group KPN to keep America Movil's holding of the
European company below 30 percent, a sign that Slim may bid for
the whole company.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.42
percent to 49,212.33 points, dipping from a more than five-week
high.
* Mining giant Vale SA lost 1.2 percent after
advancing in the previous five sessions.
Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA
, known as Usiminas, jumped 4.78 percent on Monday,
2012 after it posted better than expected earnings last week.
* Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.15 percent to 3,803.89
as retailer Falabella lost 1.13 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2300 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change -date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,189.37 -1.11 -16.02
Brazil Bovespa 49,212.33 -0.42 -19.26
Mexico IPC 40,341.86 -1.76 -7.70
Chile IPSA 3,803.89 -0.15 -11.57
Chile IGPA 18,893.13 -0.16 -10.33
Argentina MerVal 3,384.17 -1.13 18.56
Colombia IGBC 13,416.34 -0.10 5.93
Peru IGRA 15,310.92 -0.16 -25.78