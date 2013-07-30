* Vale, Usiminas, Petrobras, lead Bovespa's fall * Fed meeting to yield insight into policy plans on Wednesday * Brazil's Bovespa falls 1.32 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.26 pct MEXICO CITY, July 30 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday, one day ahead of a monetary policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve which could provide hints as to when it will begin to taper its massive $85 billion a month bond-buying scheme. * Brazil's Bovespa and Chile's IPSA indexes declined sharply, led by losses in commodity-related shares. * Mexico's IPC index also fell slightly ahead of the Fed announcement. A selloff in shares of telecommunications giant America Movil, which recently ended its agreement with Dutch telco KPN to keep its holding in the European company below 30 percent, also weighed. * The U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus program has pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market stocks, and the prospect of less stimulus has fueled selling in Latin American markets. * Fueled by a commodity selloff, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.32 percent to close at 48,561.78 points. * A 1.87 percent decline in shares of miner Vale SA led losses, while a 4.45 percent drop in steelmaker Usiminas Siderugicas de Mina Gerais SA and a 1.32 percent fall in state-owned oil producer Petrobras PR also weighed. * Mexico's IPC index retreated further from a three-week high reached on Friday, falling 0.26 percent to close at 40,236.55 points. * Shares in America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.9 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. * Chile's IPSA index fell 1.46 percent to close at 3,748.36 points, led by a 16.84 percent plummet in shares of potash producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA , tracking a decline in global potash prices. * The Santiago Stock Exchange halted trading in SQM after Russia's Uralkali moved to dismantle the world's largest potash cartel. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2040 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Latam 3,156.30 -1.04 -16.89 Brazil Bovespa 48,561.78 -1.32 -20.33 Mexico IPC 40,236.55 -0.26 -7.94 Chile IPSA 3,748.36 -1.46 -12.86 Chile IGPA 18,518.15 -1.98 -12.11 Argentina MerVal 3,336.74 -1.4 16.90 Colombia IGBC 13,436.99 0.15 -8.69 Peru IGRA 15,122.77 -1.23 -26.69