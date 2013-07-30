* Vale, Usiminas, Petrobras, lead Bovespa's fall
* Fed meeting to yield insight into policy plans on
Wednesday
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 1.32 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.26
pct
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Latin American stocks fell
on Tuesday, one day ahead of a monetary policy statement by the
U.S. Federal Reserve which could provide hints as to when it
will begin to taper its massive $85 billion a month bond-buying
scheme.
* Brazil's Bovespa and Chile's IPSA indexes
declined sharply, led by losses in commodity-related shares.
* Mexico's IPC index also fell slightly ahead of the
Fed announcement. A selloff in shares of telecommunications
giant America Movil, which recently ended its
agreement with Dutch telco KPN to keep its holding in
the European company below 30 percent, also weighed.
* The U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus program has
pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market
stocks, and the prospect of less stimulus has fueled selling in
Latin American markets.
* Fueled by a commodity selloff, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index fell 1.32 percent to close at 48,561.78 points.
* A 1.87 percent decline in shares of miner Vale SA
led losses, while a 4.45 percent drop in steelmaker
Usiminas Siderugicas de Mina Gerais SA and a 1.32
percent fall in state-owned oil producer Petrobras PR
also weighed.
* Mexico's IPC index retreated further from a
three-week high reached on Friday, falling 0.26 percent to close
at 40,236.55 points.
* Shares in America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim, fell 0.9 percent, contributing most to the index's
decline.
* Chile's IPSA index fell 1.46 percent to close at
3,748.36 points, led by a 16.84 percent plummet in shares of
potash producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
, tracking a decline in global potash prices.
* The Santiago Stock Exchange halted trading in SQM after
Russia's Uralkali moved to dismantle the world's
largest potash cartel.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2040 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Latam 3,156.30 -1.04 -16.89
Brazil Bovespa 48,561.78 -1.32 -20.33
Mexico IPC 40,236.55 -0.26 -7.94
Chile IPSA 3,748.36 -1.46 -12.86
Chile IGPA 18,518.15 -1.98 -12.11
Argentina MerVal 3,336.74 -1.4 16.90
Colombia IGBC 13,436.99 0.15 -8.69
Peru IGRA 15,122.77 -1.23 -26.69