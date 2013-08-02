* Investors pessimistic about slow U.S. hiring
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.36 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.45 pct
MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 Brazilian stocks fell Friday,
reversing early gains after weaker-than-expected jobs growth in
the United States contributed to investor pessimism about the
pace of the global economic recovery.
But Mexico's IPC index continued a three-day rally to
close at its highest level in nearly three months as investors
placed bets on a sweeping energy reform, due next week, while
Chile's IPSA posted modest losses.
On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said that despite a
drop in the unemployment rate to its lowest level since December
2008, the pace of hiring slowed and the labor market
shrank.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.36
percent to close at 48,474.04, weighed down by an 11.94 percent
drop in share prices for oil producer OGX Petroleo,
controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista.
* Mexico's IPC index had its third straight session of gains
with a 0.45 percent rise to close at 42,051.60, its highest
level since May. The index is coming off a strong performance in
July, its first month of gains in five months.
* Shares of conglomerate Alfa led the index's
gains, rising 2.91 percent. Investors acted on
stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings reports, as well
as optimism for an energy reform bill, due to be announced next
week.
* Chemical producer Mexichem, another likely
beneficiary of the bill, also gained, adding 1.96 percent.
* Chile's IPSA index fell 0.26 percent to close at
3,820.54. A 1.13 percent drop in shares of conglomerate Empresas
Copec led losses.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2046 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,215.13 0.07 -15.34
Brazil Bovespa 48,474.04 -1.36 -20.47
Mexico IPC 42,051.60 0.45 -3.78
Chile IPSA 3,820.54 -0.26 -11.18
Chile IGPA 18,789.28 -0.23 -10.83
Argentina MerVal 3,458.79 0.78 21.18
Colombia IGBC 13,786.59 0.77 -6.31
Peru IGRA 15,298.04 -0.07 -25.84
Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10