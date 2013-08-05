* Vale, Petrobras to announce earnings results later this week * Brazil Bovespa up 0.12 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.42 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Brazilian stocks gained modestly on Monday after swinging widely throughout early morning trading as investors waited for corporate results later this week from heavily weighted mining firm Vale and state-run oil company Petrobras. Mexico's IPC index capped a three-session rally, while Chile's IPSA index had its second session of losses. "The weak economic situation and indecision on monetary policy locally is weighing heavily on the Bovespa, but there isn't much to say about the market today," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "Investors are waiting on corporate data later this week." On Monday, HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian Services, a closely watched business survey, showed Brazil's private sector barely expanded in July as new work slowed, contributing to signs that Latin America's largest economy started the second half of 2013 on the wrong foot. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.12 percent to 48,531.36 after swinging widely in early trading. Shares of drugmaker Hypermarcas rose 3.2 percent after it announced a surprise second-quarter profit on Friday. Local steelmakers also gained, with shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas, rising 1.5 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.42 percent as it encountered technical resistance at just above 41,876.20. Shares of bottler and retailer Femsa fell 1.7 percent, while shares of retailer Wal Mart de Mexico fell 0.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second session in a row, as the index remained range-bound between just over 3,900 points and slightly over 3,700 points. Shares of retailer Falabella weighed heaviest on the market, dipping 1.2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1518 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,198.86 -0.51 -15.34 Brazil Bovespa 48,531.36 0.12 -20.38 Mexico IPC 41,876.20 -0.42 -4.19 Chile IPSA 3,799.22 -0.56 -11.67 Chile IGPA 18,711.90 -0.41 -11.19 Argentina MerVal 3,459.32 0.01 21.20 Colombia IGBC 13,776.32 -0.07 -6.38 Peru IGRA 15,290.36 -0.05 -25.88 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10