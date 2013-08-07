* Two Fed officials signal stimulus could slacken in Sept
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Brazilian stocks seesawed on
Wednesday, as investor concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus program could be scaled back next month were offset by
better-than-expected earnings by Brazil's second-largest
steelmaker.
Mexico's IPC index added 0.22 percent, while Chile's
bourse slipped lower for the fourth session in a row.
On Tuesday two Fed officials said cutbacks to the U.S.
central bank's bond-buying program could begin as early as next
month, fueling a selloff on global stock exchanges. The
bond-buying program has held down U.S. yields and pushed
investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market stocks.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index has fallen
11.5 percent since June, when Ben Bernanke, the head of the
Federal Reserve, acknowledged the prospect of tapering stimulus.
Wednesday's losses were contained by strong earnings for
Brazilian steelmaker Cia. Siderugica Nacional SA (CSN)
. Bargain hunting drove up shares of heavily-weighted
mining giant Vale SA and state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.
"In general, the outlook for the Bovespa is not good," said
Marcello Paixao, a partner at Principia Capital Management in
Sao Paulo. "However, a number of important stocks are quite
cheap right now, which should encourage some adjustment in the
short-term."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index zigzagged in
morning trade. It was last trading 0.07 percent lower at
47,389.37.
Shares of CSN rose over 6 percent after the company handily
beat profit estimates in the second quarter, as robust demand
for flat steel products helped lift sales volumes to record
levels.
Rival steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
gained 2.4 percent.
Shares of Petrobras snapped a three-session slump as they
added 0.6 percent, while shares of Vale added 1 percent, nearly
erasing the previous session's losses.
Mexico's IPC index rose 0.22 percent to 42,007.60,
nearly recovering from the two previous sessions' losses.
The IPC was led higher by a 1.6 percent gain for shares of
telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, and a 2.3 percent bump in shares of
conglomerate Alfa.
Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.58 percent to 3,689.32
points, putting the index on track to post its ninth loss in ten
sessions. Shares of retailer Falabella led the index's
losses with a 0.9 percent dip, while shares of energy and
forestry conglomerate Empresas Copec fell 1.3 percent.
