* China imports record amount of iron ore in July * Petrobras reports offshore discovery in Santos basin * Brazil Bovespa up 3.12 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.1 pct By Luc Cohen MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 Brazilian stocks rallied on Thursday on strong Chinese iron ore import data and news of an oil discovery by state-run Petrobras, while Mexican stock rose to a more than three-month high. Brazilian stocks have bounced back about 8 percent from a more than four-year low in early July while Mexican stocks are climbing back toward a record high hit in January. * The Bovespa gained 3.12 percent, its largest single-day jump in five months, to close at 48,928.82 points. * Commodities exporters drove the rise, after customs data from China, Brazil's largest trading partner, released Thursday showed a surge in iron ore imports to a record high in July, surprising many analysts. * Share prices of iron-ore extractor Vale rose 2.99 percent to their highest level in more than two months, leading gains. * Oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro, known as Petrobras rose 2.46 percent after it announced an offshore oil find late Wednesday. * Mexico's IPC index rose 1.1 percent to close at 42,712.05 points, its highest level since late April, driven by investor confidence that upcoming energy and fiscal reforms would improve the national economy. * "In the medium term the reforms are very positive because they will make the country more competitive," said Jose Rodriguez, director of analysis at brokerage Finamex. "The government's master plan is to generate economic growth, which will in turn increase demand and the quality of services." * A 1.59 percent rise in share prices of telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, led gains. * Strong performances by chemical company Mexichem and conglomerate Alfa, which stand to gain from energy reform, also boosted the index. * After dropping to its lowest level in nearly two years in the previous session, Chile's IPSA index snapped a four-session losing streak, gaining 2.03 percent to close at 3,671.30 points. * A 2.1 percent rise in shares of retail giant Falabella led gains. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2053 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,232.69 2.43 -14.88 Brazil Bovespa 48,928.82 3.12 -19.73 Mexico IPC 42,712.05 1.1 -2.27 Chile IPSA 3,740.59 2.03 -13.04 Chile IGPA 18,462.69 1.56 -12.38 Argentina MerVal 3,582.23 1.01 25.50 Colombia IGBC 13,778.74 -0.19 -6.37 Peru IGRA 15,226.93 0.96 -26.19